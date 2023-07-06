Balancing Safety and Sustainability: Maintaining a Rational Perspective

I have found myself, albeit bleary eyed, at two recent business breakfasts in

Aberdeen.

One was focused on industry sentiment, the just transition and how

Aberdeen is potentially losing out because of poorly formulated government policy;

the other was focused on innovation.

What was particularly striking, was the concentration almost entirely on areas related

to NetZero, sustainability, carbon reduction and, to a lesser extent, productivity and

improved efficiency. There was literally NO significant mention of safety. It feels like

safety is being unconsciously overlooked amidst the fervour for sustainability.

Some might optimistically suggest that safety is already so deeply ingrained in

industry practices that it no longer needs to be emphasized, or that the importance of

the environment justifies reducing the industry focus on safety; neither argument is

acceptable.

The latter argument, based on accepting short-term pain for long-term gain, is often

used in relation to climate anxieties. However, this approach is not universally

beneficial. Here are a few reasons why:

1. The well-being of individuals and communities should not be sacrificed in the

pursuit of long-term gains. Ignoring immediate concerns for the sake of future

benefits may result in negative consequences, such as compromising health,

quality of life, or social equity through economic damage.

2. The future is uncertain, and projected outcomes may not materialize as

expected. Changing market conditions, evolving technologies, or unforeseen

events can disrupt long-term goals. It is crucial to consider the potential risks

and uncertainties associated with sacrificing the present for an uncertain

future. We are as a species notoriously bad at predicting the future.

3. Focusing solely on long-term gains can cause missed opportunities in the

present. Excessively deferring investment in current needs may hinder

personal well-being and hinder advancement. Capitalizing on immediate

opportunities can contribute to a better quality of life and overall progress.

4. Overemphasising long-term gains can create imbalances in various aspects

of life. Neglecting personal relationships, health, or other essential needs in

pursuit of distant goals can lead to burnout, diminished quality of life, and

strained social connections.

While pursuing NetZero emissions is important, we must still prioritize personal

safety and well-being. We need to foster a culture that values both safety and

sustainability, ensuring workers’ well-being remains a top priority in our journey

towards a greener and safer future.