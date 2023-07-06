Balancing Safety and Sustainability: Maintaining a Rational Perspective

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Balancing Safety and Sustainability: Maintaining a Rational Perspective

By Martin Worth, director, PIM
06/07/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by PIMMartin Worth, director, PIM.
Martin Worth, director, PIM.

I have found myself, albeit bleary eyed, at two recent business breakfasts in
Aberdeen.

One was focused on industry sentiment, the just transition and how
Aberdeen is potentially losing out because of poorly formulated government policy;
the other was focused on innovation.

What was particularly striking, was the concentration almost entirely on areas related
to NetZero, sustainability, carbon reduction and, to a lesser extent, productivity and
improved efficiency. There was literally NO significant mention of safety. It feels like
safety is being unconsciously overlooked amidst the fervour for sustainability.

Some might optimistically suggest that safety is already so deeply ingrained in
industry practices that it no longer needs to be emphasized, or that the importance of
the environment justifies reducing the industry focus on safety; neither argument is
acceptable.

The latter argument, based on accepting short-term pain for long-term gain, is often
used in relation to climate anxieties. However, this approach is not universally
beneficial. Here are a few reasons why:

1. The well-being of individuals and communities should not be sacrificed in the
pursuit of long-term gains. Ignoring immediate concerns for the sake of future
benefits may result in negative consequences, such as compromising health,
quality of life, or social equity through economic damage.

2. The future is uncertain, and projected outcomes may not materialize as
expected. Changing market conditions, evolving technologies, or unforeseen
events can disrupt long-term goals. It is crucial to consider the potential risks
and uncertainties associated with sacrificing the present for an uncertain
future. We are as a species notoriously bad at predicting the future.

3. Focusing solely on long-term gains can cause missed opportunities in the
present. Excessively deferring investment in current needs may hinder
personal well-being and hinder advancement. Capitalizing on immediate
opportunities can contribute to a better quality of life and overall progress.

4. Overemphasising long-term gains can create imbalances in various aspects
of life. Neglecting personal relationships, health, or other essential needs in
pursuit of distant goals can lead to burnout, diminished quality of life, and
strained social connections.

While pursuing NetZero emissions is important, we must still prioritize personal
safety and well-being. We need to foster a culture that values both safety and
sustainability, ensuring workers’ well-being remains a top priority in our journey
towards a greener and safer future.

