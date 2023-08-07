Wood introduces digital maintenance tool to unlock capacity to deliver more efficiently and effectively

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wood introduces digital maintenance tool to unlock capacity to deliver more efficiently and effectively

07/08/2023, 7:00 am Updated: 07/08/2023, 10:04 am
© Supplied by Wood PLCHeadshot of Gordon Buchan, Operations Director and maintAI Global Lead, Wood
Gordon Buchan, operations director and maintAI global lead, Wood.

Asset operators across the globe are faced with the dual challenge to increase production of critical resources whilst under pressure to decarbonise, digitalise and reduce operating costs.

Gordon Buchan, Operations Director and maintAI Global Lead at Wood, looks at how their new market-leading maintenance tool, maintAI, is enabling operators to utilise existing data to optimise their maintenance, and perform the right work, at the right time – ultimately unlocking capacity to deliver more efficient and effective operations.

Wood helps to ensure energy security, digitally

The biggest roadblock in trying to deliver decarbonised, digitalised and efficient operations? Capacity. Enter Wood’s market-leading digital maintenance tool, maintAI.

maintAI enables predictive data driven, maintenance for operational sites to deliver a 30% reduction in maintenance efforts and a 20% reduction in operating costs while increasing production efficiency by 10%.

Future-ready maintenance

maintAI has four key components – preventive maintenance optimisation, backlog optimisation, spares optimisation and predictive maintenance. Together, they unlock asset data to target specific maintenance issues to improve asset reliability, release capacity back to site operational teams, lower emissions and reduce operating expenditure while maintaining a safe execution environment.

It provides real-time updates on strategy, equipment maintenance and backlog improvement suggestions. This unique approach allows operators to make decisions based on live data while simultaneously developing an improvement roadmap to achieve performance targets.

Delivering measurable benefits

Wood has been optimising equipment maintenance and reliability for asset-intensive industries for 25 years. Pioneers of equipment condition monitoring and diagnostics, we work closely with long-term clients to deploy data driven, predictive maintenance models that troubleshoot critical operational challenges.

We are already deploying maintAI for clients globally, including several large-scale operators, realising significant OPEX reductions. One major North Sea operator saw over 40,000 hours removed from their maintenance backlog, immediately reducing the volume of mobilisations required for site surveys by 50%.

Additionally, across the US Gulf Coast, maintAI is enabling dynamic, interactive surveillance reporting for rotating equipment for an operator across nine sites.

Outcome-based commercial innovation

Wood’s unique approach combines our sector-leading digital expertise, with decades of asset operations experience to deliver an intelligent, solution-focused toolset which identifies OPEX-reducing solutions across maintenance, plant reliability and spares utilisation at pace.

maintAI is outcome-focused and designed with the client in mind, with commercial models determined by the value generated – not the hours expended.

An initial discovery phase, to identify the opportunities for savings and completion of a full project, can take only 12 weeks, after which operators can see tangible results from their optimised maintenance portfolio.

As the energy industry looks to transform, maintAI will enable impactful predictive maintenance at scale, helping to digitalise and decarbonise operations and move the world closer to a net zero future.”

For more information, please visit Wood’s website.

