Wood introduces digital maintenance tool to unlock capacity to deliver more efficiently and effectively

Asset operators across the globe are faced with the dual challenge to increase production of critical resources whilst under pressure to decarbonise, digitalise and reduce operating costs.

Gordon Buchan, Operations Director and maintAI Global Lead at Wood, looks at how their new market-leading maintenance tool, maintAI, is enabling operators to utilise existing data to optimise their maintenance, and perform the right work, at the right time – ultimately unlocking capacity to deliver more efficient and effective operations.

Wood helps to ensure energy security, digitally

The biggest roadblock in trying to deliver decarbonised, digitalised and efficient operations? Capacity. Enter Wood’s market-leading digital maintenance tool, maintAI.

maintAI enables predictive data driven, maintenance for operational sites to deliver a 30% reduction in maintenance efforts and a 20% reduction in operating costs while increasing production efficiency by 10%.

Future-ready maintenance

maintAI has four key components – preventive maintenance optimisation, backlog optimisation, spares optimisation and predictive maintenance. Together, they unlock asset data to target specific maintenance issues to improve asset reliability, release capacity back to site operational teams, lower emissions and reduce operating expenditure while maintaining a safe execution environment.

It provides real-time updates on strategy, equipment maintenance and backlog improvement suggestions. This unique approach allows operators to make decisions based on live data while simultaneously developing an improvement roadmap to achieve performance targets.

Delivering measurable benefits

Wood has been optimising equipment maintenance and reliability for asset-intensive industries for 25 years. Pioneers of equipment condition monitoring and diagnostics, we work closely with long-term clients to deploy data driven, predictive maintenance models that troubleshoot critical operational challenges.

We are already deploying maintAI for clients globally, including several large-scale operators, realising significant OPEX reductions. One major North Sea operator saw over 40,000 hours removed from their maintenance backlog, immediately reducing the volume of mobilisations required for site surveys by 50%.

Additionally, across the US Gulf Coast, maintAI is enabling dynamic, interactive surveillance reporting for rotating equipment for an operator across nine sites.

Outcome-based commercial innovation

Wood’s unique approach combines our sector-leading digital expertise, with decades of asset operations experience to deliver an intelligent, solution-focused toolset which identifies OPEX-reducing solutions across maintenance, plant reliability and spares utilisation at pace.

maintAI is outcome-focused and designed with the client in mind, with commercial models determined by the value generated – not the hours expended.

An initial discovery phase, to identify the opportunities for savings and completion of a full project, can take only 12 weeks, after which operators can see tangible results from their optimised maintenance portfolio.

As the energy industry looks to transform, maintAI will enable impactful predictive maintenance at scale, helping to digitalise and decarbonise operations and move the world closer to a net zero future.”

For more information, please visit Wood’s website.