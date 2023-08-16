Exclusive Energy Voice discount for 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit

2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit

6-7 Sept 2023 | Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Pre-Summit Workshops & Site Tours on 5 September 2023 (limited spots)

Energy Voice is proud to be a Supporting Partner on Hydrogen Queensland’s 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023. Energy Voice is excited to offer its industry network a Special 20% Discount off Summit registration. To take advantage of this offer please register via this unique registration link and enter Discount Code: EV20%

The hydrogen conversation is not going away. In fact, you’re about to hear a lot more about it as Australia embarks on a massive push to become THE World’s Hydrogen Superpower.

Meet the International VIP Presenters who will discuss their future investment and offtake intentions at Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023

With less than a month to go until the 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023 convenes in Brisbane (6-7 September), we would like to introduce you to the International VIP Presenters who will discuss their future investment and offtake intentions.

Japanese & Chinese investment into Australia’s hydrogen economy is prolific and plentiful. Events like Hydrogen Connect Summit allow key decision makers from across Asia-Pacific to come together, network, forge relationships, and partner with Australian businesses on key hydrogen projects.

International Industry Contributors:

Dr Takehiro Maruyama, Project Leader for Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Systems, Yanmar Holdings

Naoya Takeda, Manager Hydrogen Business Strategy Division, Kansai Electric Power Company Inc

Ryan Matsutani, Manager New Energy Business Development, Marubeni Corporation

Shinichi Tokuda, GM Business Development, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Motoya Nakamura, Managing Director, IHI Engineering Australia

Tak Adachi, Trade and Investment Commissioner Japan, Queensland Trade Commission

Peter Lu, CFO, Censtar

View our complete line-up of 100+ Presenters

Group Bookings of four or more save an additional 20%

Reduced rates available for Start-ups, SMEs, Students & Trainees

Premier Partner:

Queensland Government

➤ What? 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023

➤ When? 6-7 September 2023 (Pre-Summit Workshops & Technical Tours on 5 September)

➤ Where? Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

➤ Who? 600+ C Suite Executives, Heads of Department, Academic Professionals, Senior Management representing upstream, mid-stream and down-stream layers across Australia’s Hydrogen supply chain.

➤ How? Register Now