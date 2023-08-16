Exclusive Energy Voice discount for 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Partnership Promoted

Exclusive Energy Voice discount for 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit

Reporter
16/08/2023, 7:00 am
Key speakers announced for the 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit

2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit 
6-7 Sept 2023 | Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre 

Pre-Summit Workshops & Site Tours on 5 September 2023 (limited spots)

Energy Voice is proud to be a Supporting Partner on Hydrogen Queensland’s 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023. Energy Voice is excited to offer its industry network a Special 20% Discount off Summit registration. To take advantage of this offer please register via this unique registration link and enter Discount Code: EV20% 

The hydrogen conversation is not going away. In fact, you’re about to hear a lot more about it as Australia embarks on a massive push to become THE World’s Hydrogen Superpower.

Meet the International VIP Presenters who will discuss their future investment and offtake intentions at Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023

With less than a month to go until the 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023 convenes in Brisbane (6-7 September), we would like to introduce you to the International VIP Presenters who will discuss their future investment and offtake intentions.

Japanese & Chinese investment into Australia’s hydrogen economy is prolific and plentiful. Events like Hydrogen Connect Summit allow key decision makers from across Asia-Pacific to come together, network, forge relationships, and partner with Australian businesses on key hydrogen projects.

International Industry Contributors:

Dr Takehiro Maruyama, Project Leader for Maritime Hydrogen Fuel Systems, Yanmar Holdings

Naoya Takeda, Manager Hydrogen Business Strategy Division, Kansai Electric Power Company Inc

Ryan Matsutani, Manager New Energy Business Development, Marubeni Corporation

Shinichi Tokuda, GM Business Development, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company

Motoya Nakamura, Managing Director, IHI Engineering Australia

Tak Adachi, Trade and Investment Commissioner Japan, Queensland Trade Commission

Peter Lu, CFO, Censtar

View our complete line-up of 100+ Presenters

REGISTER NOW

Group Bookings of four or more save an additional 20% 
Reduced rates available for Start-ups, SMEs, Students & Trainees 

Premier Partner:

Queensland Government

What? 2nd Annual Hydrogen Connect Summit 2023
When? 6-7 September 2023 (Pre-Summit Workshops & Technical Tours on 5 September)
Where? Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
Who? 600+ C Suite Executives, Heads of Department, Academic Professionals, Senior Management representing upstream, mid-stream and down-stream layers across Australia’s Hydrogen supply chain.
➤ How? Register Now

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts