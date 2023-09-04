ABZ Business Park – multi-let, multi-benefit options ready to be snapped up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ABZ Business Park – multi-let, multi-benefit options ready to be snapped up

Reporter
04/09/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by GSS DevelopmentsABZ Business Park, Aberdeen.
Flexibility is the name of the game for most businesses nowadays – especially when it comes to finding the right location to grow your business. 

With that in mind, ABZ Business Park has just three remaining out of 15, high quality, multi-let business units which enjoy a prime location adjacent to Aberdeen International Airport and within easy reach of the AWPR.  In addition is the Airparks ‘park and walk’ car park which has recorded a 93% occupancy rate with an extension of 162 new spaces.

The new-build industrial and office accommodation is set within the 70-acre business park with units available ranging from 2,500 sq. ft to 5,000 sq. ft. ready and waiting to meet the needs of a range of modern businesses.  From energy, storage and distribution to trade counter operations, the development is already home to a growing number of key players in the energy and technology sectors including Noble Drilling, RGU SubSea Hub, Ethos Energy, Aramark, Celeros, Interventek and Global Energy Group.

Strategically located in close proximity to both Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire, ABZ Business Park represents a new generation of modern, fit-for-purpose business accommodation which empowers companies to be more energy efficient and sustainable both now and in the future.

With in-going tenants enjoying 100% rates relief for the first 12 months, joint marketing agents Ryden and Savills are poised to work with businesses to explore how they can maximise the potential of the units.

For more information visit www.abzbusinesspark.com 

