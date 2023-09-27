Subsurface Global rebrands to WeConnect Energy: embracing the evolving landscape of the energy sector

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Promoted

Subsurface Global rebrands to WeConnect Energy: embracing the evolving landscape of the energy sector

By Reporter
27/09/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by SSG GroupWeConnect Energy's Leadership Team poses for a photo
WeConnect Energy's Leadership Team. From left to right: Jane Rob (Business Support Manager), Richard Madden (CEO), Peter Bottomley (COO) and Shane Kirk (Marketing Manager)

In an industry where adaptability is the key for success, Subsurface Global has proved a leading player in oil and gas recruitment for the past 15 years.

Specialising in the provision of recruitment and contracting services to the worldwide upstream E&P sector, the company’s commitment to its core values has led to an exciting evolution. From September 2023, Subsurface Global has announced a rebrand to WeConnect Energy, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

With an established footprint in Scotland and Abu Dhabi, WeConnect Energy aspires to be one of the top global energy recruitment specialists.

This carefully considered rebrand not only underscores WeConnect Energy’s unwavering commitment to its core competencies in subsurface and drilling, but also highlights a clear ambition to venture further into wider energy sectors and broaden its global reach. This evolution paves the way to exciting collaborations with a wider range of colleagues, partners and future clients across the energy industry, specialising at senior technical, corporate and executive levels.

“WeConnect Energy is more than just a name change; it’s a reflection of our vision for the future,” said Peter Bottomley, chief operating officer. “We have the confidence and ambition to embrace the opportunities presented by the evolving energy mix, all the while maintaining our industry recognised high-standards and results-driven approach to recruitment. Our specialist services to the subsurface and drilling industry will continue to thrive, and represent our blueprint for further expansion across upstream, corporate, low carbon & new energy markets.”

The company, which celebrated its 15th anniversary in August, is proudly part of Scale-up Scotland 2.0, a programme designed to provide strategic support to high-growth companies with the potential to achieve over £100 million turnover by 2027.

Considering this, Richard Madden, chief executive officer, stated that “building on our success to date, our ambitions involve tripling our Scotland and Abu Dhabi headcount within the next three years. Additionally, we want to create a world-class graduate programme, and we are committed to expanding our global reach into the US and Asian markets.”

The transformation of Subsurface Global to WeConnect Energy is more than a name change; it’s a strategic pivot that reflects the organisation’s readiness to embrace the evolving energy sector.

With their wealth of experience, global network, and a commitment to excellence, WeConnect Energy is poised to make a significant impact in the broader energy landscape and is currently hiring for several key internal recruitment and business development roles.

