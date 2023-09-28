Engineering Change: Careers at PD&MS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Engineering Change: Careers at PD&MS

Reporter
28/09/2023, 3:09 pm
© Supplied by PD&MSPD&MS careers oil rig
PD&MS is helping to shape significant change as part of the energy transition.

We are engineering change for a better today, a better world and a brighter future.

PD&MS has solutions for challenges that our clients haven’t even come across yet – and we have challenges for you that you’ll love finding solutions for. We enjoy a well-earned reputation for operating safely, on time, within budget and to the highest project standards. But if you want work culture qualities on top of first-class professionalism and competence, you’re still in the right place.

Because we’ve also prospered by bringing fresh ideas to the table, bucking outdated trends and delivering value where others said there was nothing doing. All of which means that we’re always looking for the best bright sparks to join us.

Right now, we’re helping to shape significant change as part of the energy transition – and we intend to keep leading from the front in this vital field for years to come. So yes, as a new recruit you’ll team up with an established international engineering solutions provider, engaged right across the energy sector.

But you’ll also board a business in which you can gain exposure to a variety of industries, plus experience in cutting-edge low-carbon and decarbonisation schemes. With great perks available for staff and contractors alike, PD&MS offers a strong and supportive platform for you and us to make great strides together.

Visit our careers page to find out more.

We are engineering change. We are PD&MS. Find out more here.

