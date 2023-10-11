Importance of carbon capture utilisation and storage comes to fore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Importance of carbon capture utilisation and storage comes to fore

By James Yard, CCUS development manager, Expro Sustainable Energy Solutions
11/10/2023, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Exprophoto of Expro's CCUS facility

Prior to 2023, the importance of carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) in decarbonisation strategies was somewhat understated.  However, CCUS is now recognised as a key tool to combat climate change and in achieving net-zero goals.

CCUS can be used to mitigate the release of carbon dioxide (CO2) from industrial processes or to remove it from the atmosphere as a negative emissions solution. Both methods are considered by many governments around the world to be critical to their energy transition strategy and a decarbonised future.

State of play

photo of Expro's CCUS facility © Supplied by Expro
CCUS are considered to be critical to a decarbonised future.

Currently there are around 40 operational facilities globally, capturing over 45 Mt CO2 per year.

With more than 500 additional projects in the pipeline, it shows good progress but, as defined by the International Energy Agency (IEA), falls far short of the number required for the net-zero by 2050 scenario.

Market analysts predict that 6-8 Gt CO2 per year will need to be captured and stored by 2050 (two orders of magnitude greater than today), demonstrating the scale of the challenge faced.

The USA and Canada are spearheading the global movement, driven by government support.

Meanwhile, in Europe, the North Sea is positioning itself as a storage hub for the continent, where the nascent carbon market is taking shape.

The recent announcement of 21 carbon storage licences in the UK’s first-ever licensing round, along with a raft of financial pledges in the region are confirmation that this is a serious, long-term commitment.

A delicate path to tread

photo of Expro's CCUS facility © Supplied by Expro
The success of the early runners and flagship developments is critical to CCUS.

Despite all the positive news, there are some considerable hurdles to overcome before CCUS establishes itself as a robust and reliable industry. The main barriers are effective policy, funding, and functional business models, all of which are required to give confidence to the private sector.

It is often said that the technical aspects of CO2 injection are proven, and there is a long history of successful enhanced oil recovery projects to support this.

The challenges will be the expedited delivery, rapid scale-up and flexibility to manage operational uncertainties.

The success of the early runners and flagship developments is critical.

Capturing and injecting CO2 at the planned rates will inspire confidence in the market and encourage more investment to drive forwards future projects.

Technical excellence and implementation

Delivery will naturally become the focus as projects go live, and this is where service companies can add significant value. Expro has supported CCUS campaigns for almost 20 years and in all regions they operate around the world, using technology and expertise across the well lifecycle to optimise the development and operations of storage hubs.

Alongside existing unique products, Expro continues to develop new technologies designed to meet the demands of this fast-paced and technically demanding sector.

Notable successes include well flow management services for the Northern Lights appraisal test in Norway and surface flow management systems for the Gorgon project in Western Australia, both of which highlight Expro’s ability to adapt and optimise, building on an already strong portfolio.

For more details on these case studies and others, visit Expro’s website.

The future is in our hands

head shot of James Yard, CCUS development manager of Expro Sustainable Energy Solutions © Supplied by Expro
James Yard, CCUS development manager of Expro Sustainable Energy Solutions

We are at a defining moment in the energy transition.

The actions taken today will impact the future of the planet and those living there. All measures to mitigate climate change must be considered and accelerated.

This includes the engineered removal of carbon dioxide, which will play an increasingly important role on the pathway to net zero.

