Opportunities in energy sector to shape our future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Promoted

Opportunities in energy sector to shape our future

By Ross Dornan, Market Intelligence Manager, OEUK
02/07/2024, 7:00 am
© Shutterstock / smolawWork from Home, Businessman hands working in Stacks of paper files for searching information on work desk home office, business report papers,piles of unfinished documents achieves with clips indoor.; Shutterstock ID 692559100; Purchase Order: -
Work from Home, Businessman hands working in Stacks of paper files for searching information on work desk home office, business report papers,piles of unfinished documents achieves with clips indoor.; Shutterstock ID 692559100; Purchase Order: -

In June I presented the findings of our Economy and People report, which we launched at an important time for our country.

The choices made this year will have the potential to shape our future for decades to come.

Our report sets out clear facts and evidence that can help inform those decisions. It is important that this information helps people understand why creating a homegrown energy transition is so important.

Our report comprises an integrated insight that reflects both our industry’s economic contribution to the UK economy plus a profile of the offshore energy sector’s workforce.

The report’s three key areas of focus are offshore investment opportunities, how to unlock them and the positive impacts they have on people and communities across every part of the country.

I am inspired by the opportunities in the UK energy sector. They have the potential to transform how we power our society.

A homegrown energy transition is one where the expertise of our highly skilled people is used to deliver the projects needed for net zero.

If we get this right, we can protect and create jobs and provide greater economic contributions in more vibrant energy communities. We can do all of this while producing secure, reliable and sustainable energy.

Our report shows the potential for adapting current expertise – and how new entrants to the industry can be part of the solution, driving innovative change to deliver the lower carbon energies of the future.

We are committed to collaboration between employers, trade unions and industry bodies to ensure more opportunities, high standards and fair and equitable conditions are there for our workforce as they rise to the challenge.

Although our people and companies are proud of their contribution, their potential is at risk. A stable economic environment, fair investment conditions and certainty about the pipeline of future projects are vital to drive progress and positive change.

Policymakers should be motivated to support our people so they can work to realise the sector’s full potential.

We are in a global race for skilled people and investment, and we will only succeed if the UK is viewed internationally as a good place to do business.

There are currently around 154,000 jobs across the country which depend on the offshore energy sector. Almost 80% of them are reliant on oil and gas activity. This is a great platform to build on.

Creating more jobs, and adding more to the economy, depends on how effectively we can scale up supply chain capacity, manage our oil and gas production and advance progress in low carbon technologies like offshore wind, carbon capture and storage and hydrogen.

These will help transform our industrial and economic future.

If we don’t get this right, what could be a homegrown energy transition, could become an imported one instead. Other countries will gain from the opportunities we could have realised here.

Most major political parties agree on the importance of driving economic growth. It is important that we build on that consensus as a platform for moving forward.

The way forward is to choose a homegrown energy transition, so we can protect skills, secure investment and maximise sustainability – and do it in a way that leaves no individual, community or sector behind.

Recommended for you

Tags