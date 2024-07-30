PODCAST: OPITO on global expansion and energy transition

As the energy sector continues to expand and roll out new technologies, training standards must keep pace to ensure that workers are adequately equipped to handle the environments they find themselves in.

Energy Voice’s Ryan Duff sits with OPITO’s Faye Sherriffs, senior vice president of strategic partnerships, and Ewen Hay, director of products and services to understand how training is evolving within the sector.

OPITO is expanding into new territories to ensure that gold standard practices are commonplace no matter where the workforce travels.

The HUET and BOSIET programmes are furthering their reach as OPITO also looks to ensure cross-sector recognition of skills as workers move from oil and gas into areas such as wind.