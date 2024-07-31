Gender Equality in UK Business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gender Equality in UK Business

Presented by Leyton UK
31/07/2024, 7:00 am
© Shutterstock / Quality Stock Artfemale engineer at a wind farm
The gender equality journey is ongoing in traditionally male-dominated industries like energy.

Nicola Plenderleith, head of talent acquisition at Leyton UK, and United Nations global compact target gender equality ambassador, explores the state of gender equality in UK business with a specific lens on the UK energy sector.

Gender equality in the workplace is a critical indicator of an inclusive and progressive society. In the United Kingdom, significant strides have been made towards gender parity across various sectors. However, the journey is ongoing, particularly in traditionally male-dominated industries like energy.

The Broader Landscape of Gender Equality in UK Business

The UK has seen notable improvements in gender equality within its business sphere over recent years. According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the gender pay gap among all employees in the UK decreased to 7.9% in 2022, down from 9.0% in 2019.

Initiatives like gender pay gap reporting, introduced in 2017, have played a crucial role in increasing transparency and driving progress. Furthermore, the number of women in senior leadership roles has seen an upward trend. The FTSE Women Leaders Review in 2023 reported that women now hold 40.2% of board positions in FTSE 100 companies, compared to just 12.5% a decade ago.

Nicola Plenderleith, CIPD L5 and United Nations global compact target gender equality ambassador at Leyton UK © Supplied by Leyton UK
Nicola Plenderleith, CIPD, Leyton UK.

Despite these advancements, challenges persist, especially in industries like energy, which have been slower to embrace gender diversity.

Gender Equality in the UK Energy Sector

The energy sector is pivotal to the UK’s economy and sustainability goals. However, it remains one of the most male-dominated industries. A 2021 report by POWERful Women and PwC highlighted that women accounted for only 24% of the workforce in the UK energy sector.

Even more stark is the representation at the executive level, where women hold just 14% of executive board seats in the top 80 UK energy companies.

Workforce Composition

The gender disparity in the energy sector’s workforce is apparent. Engineering and technical roles, which form the backbone of the industry, are predominantly occupied by men. According to EngineeringUK’s 2022 report, women constitute only 16.5% of engineers in the UK.

This statistic mirrors the broader energy sector’s demographic makeup, where technical roles are critical.

Leadership Representation

Leadership representation in the energy sector further underscores the gender imbalance. The aforementioned POWERful Women and PwC report revealed that only 6% of executive board seats were held by women in 2021, although this was an improvement from 5% in 2019.

The disparity is even more pronounced in senior operational roles, where decision-making power directly influences the industry’s direction.

Pay Disparity

The gender pay gap in the energy sector remains a significant issue. According to the ONS, the gender pay gap in the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply industry was 18.6% in 2022, more than double the national average.

This gap highlights the systemic barriers women face in achieving equal pay for equal work.

Nicola Plenderleith, CIPD L5 and United Nations global compact target gender equality ambassador at Leyton UK © Supplied by Leyton UK
Nicola Plenderleith CIPD believes gender equality is improving in the energy sector, however challenges still exist.

Efforts to Promote Gender Equality

Industry-led programs, such as the Energy Leaders’ Coalition and POWERful Women, are advocating for better gender diversity. These organisations focus on setting diversity targets, mentoring, and creating inclusive workplace cultures.

Many companies are increasingly adopting policies to support gender equality including flexible working arrangements, targeted recruitment efforts, and diversity training programs.

While progress has been made towards gender equality in the UK business landscape, the energy sector still faces significant challenges. The data reveals a persistent gender imbalance in workforce composition, leadership representation, and pay disparity.

However, ongoing initiatives and a growing awareness of the importance of diversity offer hope for a more inclusive future.

Achieving gender equality in the UK energy sector is not just a moral imperative but also a business necessity. Diverse teams are known to drive innovation, improve decision-making, and enhance financial performance.

As the UK continues to transition towards a sustainable and inclusive economy, gender equality in the energy industry will be a critical component of this journey.

