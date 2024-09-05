Boom times back, but diversification down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boom times back, but diversification down

By Stuart Broadley, CEO, Energy Industries Council
05/09/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by EIC26% of companies have diversified into renewable energy, but 74% prefer non-renewable sectors like marine, power and water.
EIC’s Survive & Thrive research, which examines the most popular growth strategies employed by energy supply chain companies around the world, is now in its eighth year.

The 2023 edition highlighted a surprise return to boom times, so we took the chance to probe further into boom dynamics in the 2024 edition, and the findings are startling.

For 2023, 78% of companies reported achieving record revenues.

For 2024, that jumps up to 96% of companies expecting to achieve record revenues.

Perhaps what is the most startling is that the average 2024 growth rate is so high, forecast to be 24%, across the 134 companies that participated in the research this year.

© Supplied by EIC
Stuart Broadley, CEO, Energy Industries Council.

Further cementing these feelings of boom times are the research findings around the typical ‘Survive’ strategies of optimisation, resilience and transformation, all of which were at record-low levels of activity in this year’s research, indicating that companies are instead investing with more confidence in ‘Thrive’ strategies to drive growth.

We might then have expected these high growth rates to result in a jump up in the popularity of the ‘Scale Up’ growth category, but that’s not the case yet. We certainly do expect scale up to feature more heavily in the next two years, as companies are expected to see year-on-year record growth rates to continue into 2025.

What has driven record revenue growth?

In the context of Survive & Thrive research, diversification is defined as “expanding existing capabilities into other sectors, such as moving beyond oil and gas, to also be active in offshore wind.”

This year, only 22% of companies chose diversification as a growth strategy, the lowest rate recorded since Survive & Thrive research started eight years ago.

The most popular growth strategies this year were Service and Solutions, Energy Transition, Innovation, and People and Culture.

Diversification down in the popularity stakes this year – why is this?

Diversification was most popular in the years 2018-2021, ranging between 38% to 49% of companies preferring it, as they learnt that they could no longer rely on a previously lucrative oil and gas industry and needed to find alternative revenue streams.

This did not mean they were exiting oil and gas. In fact, they were looking for additional revenue streams to provide them with insurance for the lean years while also delivering the options for real and profitable growth.

The renewable energy sector was seen in those years to be the market with the most promise. This vision was stimulated by policymakers making broad ambitious statements around the criticality of renewable energy growth, electrifying the power sector, and making great strides towards achieving net-zero goals.

Indeed, as a direct result of such policies and from a starting point in 1990, the UK went on to be the first G20 nation to halve its emissions at the start of 2024, and the world saw record offshore wind installations in 2023 too.

So why has the diversification strategy lost its appeal?

Firstly, many who looked at the renewable sector back then have now shied away from it, disappointed by the low profit margins, the lumpy nature of contract awards, the delays in final investment decisions, and the high levels of competition.

Secondly, the oil and gas industry has switched from being in a ‘lower for longer’ and ‘lower for ever’ crisis to now being in a long-term boom, luring companies back to its higher margins.

What can we learn from diversification origins and destinations?

About 87% of the companies in this year’s study that did diversify originated from the oil and gas industry, diversifying into other destination sectors.

As EIC’s Supply Map database details, the energy supply chain still heavily relies upon oil and gas, arguably too much, so this move from oil and gas to something else is logical.

Even in boom times, companies remember the oil downturn vividly and know that they must keep their options open.

Which destination markets catch the eye?

You might think that the number one destination market to diversify into would be renewable energy, and indeed you would be right, with 23% moving into wind, and flirtations with hydrogen too, overall totalling 26% overall.

However, policymakers will be disappointed that only 26% are moving into renewable/transition, meaning 74% prefer non-renewable markets.

The top five target destination markets, after green, start with oil and gas, as companies move back into hydrocarbons to harvest the lucrative and buoyant field of opportunities.

Marine is popular, as that sector looks to decarbonise, as are data centres and conventional power.

Pushed by surging demand, the latter now sees investors back into Combined Cycle Gas Turbines and LNG to meet growing population and power demand.

Water and nuclear also feature and, beyond those, companies are also looking at non-energy markets like steel, telecommunications and pharmaceuticals.

Overall, companies are diversifying from just four origin sectors into 18 destination sectors.

Companies clearly see a wide array of market opportunities to consider when looking to grow into new diversified markets, which explains why no single destination market dominates.

What is the impact of energy policy on diversification?

A worrying factor that may further accelerate diversification into non-energy markets is the trend in markets like th

e UK for more aggressive anti-oil and gas energy policies, hoping to force supply chains to move to greener energy pastures more rapidly.

This research has shown though that companies will most likely not do this and will instead exit energy altogether.

