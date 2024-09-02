Great British Energy: What you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Partnership Promoted

Great British Energy: What you need to know

Presented by CMS
02/09/2024, 7:00 am
© Shutterstock / Nuttawut UttamahaOffshore windfarm at sunset.
The Great British Energy company aims to capitalise on the huge potential of offshore wind.

Paula Kidd, energy partner at CMS, looks at the UK Government’s plan for a Great British Energy company.

In one of the first pieces of legislation to be introduced by the new UK Government, the Great British Energy Bill (“Bill”) was introduced on 25 July 2024 with the purpose of establishing a new public company, Great British Energy (“GB Energy”), to drive the transition to clean power by 2030. Juergen Maier CBE, the former CEO of Siemens UK, has been announced as the first chair of GB Energy.

The Bill sets out the main objectives, functions and governance of the company, which will be wholly owned by the UK Government but operationally independent.  It will have four main objects:

  • to facilitate, encourage and participate in the production, distribution, storage and supply of clean energy;
  • to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from energy produced from fossil fuels;
  • to improve energy efficiency; and
  • to ensure energy security.

Key features of GB Energy are as follows:

Financial Assistance: Secretary of State to provide financial assistance to GB Energy, in any form (e.g. grants, loans, guarantees, indemnities and through acquisitions and contracts). The UK Government has committed to provide £8.3 billion over the course of this Parliament.

Strategic Priorities: Secretary of State required to lay before Parliament a statement of strategic priorities for GB Energy, which will provide a steer on where the company should focus its activities.

Directions: Secretary of State entitled to give directions to GB Energy, but only following consultation with GB Energy itself and other stakeholders as may be appropriate.  The UK Government expects this power to be used sparingly, and only in cases where “a more precise, tailored and expeditious form of intervention may be needed” than may be possible under general company law as the sole shareholder of GB Energy.

Aerial view of Aberdeen Harbour. © Shutterstock / Wirestock Creator
Aberdeen has been touted as the potential headquarters for Great British Energy.

At the time the Bill was introduced, the UK Government indicated that the headquarters of GB Energy would be in Scotland.  Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce quickly launched a campaign to bring GB Energy to Aberdeen, arguing that the city has the expertise, infrastructure and supply chain to support the company’s ambitions. The UK Government is expected to announce the location after consulting with the devolved administrations and other stakeholders.  Regardless of the location chosen, the UK Government has stated that GB Energy will have a presence in all regions of the UK, and that it will create jobs and opportunities across the country.

Opportunities

In terms of what this means for the industry, it is expected that GB Energy will be able to engage in all aspects of clean energy projects, including design, development, construction, commissioning and operation.  It will also be able to provide financial assistance to industry, local authorities and community groups.

The UK Government aims to make the UK a world leader in floating offshore wind, nuclear power and hydrogen and intends for GB Energy to:

  • invest in, own and operate renewable energy projects, such as wind, solar, tidal and hydrogen, as well as carbon capture and storage technologies;
  • partner with local authorities and community energy groups to roll out small and medium-scale renewable power projects, as part of the Local Power Plan (which is focussed on empowering local communities to generate and manage their own clean energy); and
  • work with Great British Nuclear to deliver new nuclear projects, which the government considers essential for achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Comment

The UK Government claims that GB Energy will help to decarbonise the power sector by 2030, and to maintain a secure, affordable and clean energy system beyond that. It also says that the company will drive innovation, investment and growth in the clean energy sector, and support the UK’s global leadership and competitiveness in this field whilst also ensuring a public benefit from natural resources.  However, some critics have questioned the need for a public company to intervene in the energy market, and have raised concerns about the potential impact on competition, regulation and consumer choice. There is clearly great potential for GB Energy but further details on how it intends to implement its key strategies will be needed before the effect on the sector can be fully determined.

The second reading of the Bill is scheduled for September 5.

For further information head over to the CMS website.

Recommended for you

Tags