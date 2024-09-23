FidesOak® shows organisations how to build high performing teams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FidesOak® shows organisations how to build high performing teams

In partnership with FidesOak®
23/09/2024, 7:00 am Updated: 23/09/2024, 11:30 am
© Supplied by Fides Oakleaders of FidesOak meeting around a table
The company seeks to apply the philosophy and framework it developed to every organisation.

FidesOak® is a cultural transformation consultancy that creates high performing teams.

Passionate about its work that’s centred on people, FidesOak® is named after the Roman goddess of trust, honesty and sincere intent.

Culture as a competitive advantage

Many organisations approach FidesOak® to help them improve their culture and how their people perform.

photo of Eddie McCullough, managing director of FidesOak® © Supplied by Fides Oak
Eddie McCullough, managing director of FidesOak®, shares the model they use to develop programmes for their clients.

Eddie McCullough, managing director of FidesOak®, explains: “Culture is a competitive advantage.

“Culture is a construct that’s made by your people and what they’re going to do in the service of the business.

“With strong and connected cultures, companies do brilliantly. By attending to the culture, performance becomes an outcome.

“Your culture is intrinsically linked to your reputation and how people speak about it. How you treat people is also going to attract others to come and want to work for you.”

Five element framework to improve performance

FidesOak® uses a scientifically backed model to assess an organisation’s culture and its level of maturity. The model also allows FidesOak® to frame and develop programmes for its clients.

Eddie describes this as ‘the DNA of the business’ and it’s made up of five elements:

1. Team cohesion

This means getting your team working together in the service of each other towards a common goal.

2. Leadership support

In contrast to simple leadership, this means leaders within the organisation see themselves as servant leaders. Their job is to create and enable an environment for others to perform. They constantly ask, ‘how can I support you?’

3. Information sharing

This has become more challenging as more technologies become available. An organisation needs to be very clear about the communication channels that work, that get information to where it needs to get to for those who need to access it. This is hugely important to decision making.

4. Vision and goals sharing

This means taking the organisation’s vision and breaking it down so that when each person goes to work each day, that person knows how his or her role contributes to that vision.

This is about creating commitment rather than telling people what to do. Through clarity of purpose and clear communication, people know how to play their part.

5. Psychological safety

This refers to relationships and trust within a group. Eddie points out that high levels of psychological safety have been proven to create the most levels of innovation and creativity. In these teams, there’s no such thing as a bad idea or a stupid question.

Building trust within an organisation

Based on experience, Eddie notes that one significant barrier to building a productive culture is lack of trust, particularly among middle and senior management.

He shares: “I’ve been asked to assure groups that certain information won’t get to their boss or that somebody else won’t be able to access it so they don’t become targeted.

“When you get into high hazard organisations that becomes dangerous, particularly if there’s information within the group that’s known but doesn’t get to people who can decide about that.

“You cannot fix a secret. If you don’t know about something, you can’t do anything about it.

“Leaders need to create an environment of trust and honesty where people tell you what you need to know, not necessarily what you want to hear.”

That is the same environment that FidesOak® wants to create as it deals with its clients. That’s why it’s proud to have earned its Cyber Essentials certification from the National Cyber Security Centre.

Eddie says: “We need people to be transparent and honest with us. And one of the ways to earn their confidence is to assure them that the information we’re gathering is protected and defended.”

The success and plans of FidesOak®

FidesOak® has grown by leaps and bounds over the last several years. The consultancy’s workforce is seven times larger than it was four years ago. Over that same period, its revenue soared by 650%.

Looking to the future, the consultancy sees itself working with a whole range of clients.  It says it can apply the philosophy and framework it developed to every organisation, from small to large.

Eddie says: “We would like to grow organically because that allows us to develop what we’re doing as we go.”

Care for people

Eddie attributes the success of FidesOak® to its people and the care that’s fostered within its team.

It’s this same care that it hopes to impart to its clients so they can build their own high performing teams.

Eddie shares: “People don’t care what you know until they know that you care. You can be the smartest person in the room. But if the people that you’re trying to influence don’t believe that you care about them, then most of the time, you’re talking to yourself.

“If you actually care about people, then you’ve got the power to influence.”

Get in touch to see how FidesOak® can help you improve your organisation’s culture and create a high performing team!

