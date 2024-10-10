OEUK reports on impact of fiscal policy on economic growth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
OEUK reports on impact of fiscal policy on economic growth

By Mike Tholen, sustainability and policy director, OEUK
10/10/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by DCTWindfall taxes hit the UK North Sea.
Windfall taxes hit the UK North Sea.

Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) released data in September modelling the impact of the Government’s announced stronger Energy Profits Levy (EPL) on the UK economy. It’s a plan that adds more pressure on the sector over a longer time.

The modelling, previously shown to the Treasury, demonstrates how the Government’s proposed fiscal policy would generate a loss in economic value of around £13 billion compared to the economic contribution generated under the current windfall tax regime.

The loss comes from an expected reduction in investment by oil and gas producers into UK projects, with capital investments over the period expected to fall to £2 billion compared to around £14 billion under the current regime. For businesses seeking to get a fair return on their investment, it’s not an inviting scenario.

© Supplied by OEUK
Mike Tholen, sustainability and policy director, OEUK.

OEUK has said the analysis shows the policy will undermine the UK offshore energy sector’s ability to support the Government’s overarching goal of driving economic growth.

The data has been published to help inform decision-making ahead of the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement at the end of October.

Continued uncertainty around the treatment of capital allowances, has further undermined the confidence of companies to invest in UK oil and gas production.

The data show that an environment in which the headline tax rate is increased to 78% and tax relief on investment against the EPL is removed would have a variety of unwanted consequences. In no other sector of the UK economy are investments treated so poorly yet profits taxed so heavily.

The sector’s total tax yield would peak in 2026 before declining sharply compared to the current scenario, which continues to generate increasing tax receipts over the period.

Around two thirds of additional production that could be approved under the current tax regime would be uneconomic. The UK would be more reliant on other countries to meet the domestic energy demand at a cost to the UK economy and net-zero.

Tax specialists working for OEUK have also pointed out that the proposed regime cannot be likened to Norway which allows companies a maximum of £78 of relief for £100 expenditure. Under the government’s new proposal, total tax relief could fall to £46.25.

We are already seeing a sharp drop in investment. Some projects have been abandoned by investors and others are facing additional setbacks after the government announced it would not defend judicial reviews of licensing decisions brought by environmental campaigners, which are expected to be heard by the courts later this Autumn.

The offshore energy industry recognises that difficult decisions will need to be made. The government is clear that economic growth is its main priority, yet our analysis shows that its proposed policy will ultimately reduce this sector’s contribution to the UK economy because companies will find it economically unviable to continue operating oil and gas platforms in the North Sea.

The fiscal analysis OEUK produced shows that proposals to cut tax relief against capital investment will trigger an accelerated decline of domestic production, and a corresponding reduction in taxes paid, jobs supported, and wider economic value generated.

The government’s ambition to decarbonise electricity by 2030 is still at a stretch achievable. But it will require vast investment and much of that has to come from existing private investors in the energy industry.

It is essential that policy makers work with the domestic energy production industry to put the long-term framework in place to achieve the energy transition we all want to see.

