Preparing the energy professionals of tomorrow

How International School Aberdeen’s revolutionary approach is shaping the next generation

International School Aberdeen (ISA) is leading the way in transforming education to equip students for success in tomorrow’s job market.

As the only international school in the north-east and the region’s only independent school to offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma, ISA is well placed to offer a future ready education.

As a progressive, forward-thinking school, ISA stays ahead of the curve, recognising the need for educational practices to shift alongside changing work environments.

At ISA, the days of students learning in classrooms defined by rows of desks and a curriculum based on memorising facts, are being gradually replaced by a much more innovative and visionary approach.

The school’s new flexible learning spaces invite students from middle and high school (ages 11-18) to learn in ways that best suit them, depending on the task, reflecting modern workspace environments with comfort focused workstations and wellness-oriented areas. This shift moves away from the outdated industrial model of education toward a student-centred environment that fosters creativity, comfort and collaboration.

“We believe each student is unique and, in order to thrive in their own way, they need to be provided with options for learning at their best,” explains Stuart MacAlpine, ISA middle and high school principal. “Whether it’s a standing desk, a collaborative workspace or a quiet nook, we empower them to take ownership of their education.”

The new learning spaces have replaced some of the traditional classrooms and have been carefully designed to include presentation areas, reflection spaces, collaborative zones and practical activity areas.

ISA students themselves are the best advocates for the new look classrooms with the feedback being unanimously positive.

“You can relax at the same time you are listening” said one student. “I like it because it’s really comfy and calming and it’s an easy room to do your work in,” said

another. “I love the blue wobble chair and the armchair corner. I also like the lights and

the plants,” they said.

“Every new learning space is a step toward creating a nurturing environment where students can thrive, grow and become the leaders of tomorrow,” added Stuart.

Visiting ISA’s impressive 21st century campus on North Deeside Road is the best way to explore the school and all it has to offer your child.

The next middle school and high school open day will be held on Thursday November 28, while the next preschool & elementary school open day will be held on Thursday December 5.

