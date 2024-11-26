Preparing the energy professionals of tomorrow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Promoted

Preparing the energy professionals of tomorrow

Presented by International School Aberdeen (ISA)
26/11/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by ISAthree students sit around a table in one of ISA's new learning spaces
The school’s new flexible learning spaces invite students to learn in ways that best suit them.

How International School Aberdeen’s revolutionary approach is shaping the next generation

International School Aberdeen (ISA) is leading the way in transforming education to equip students for success in tomorrow’s job market.

As the only international school in the north-east and the region’s only independent school to offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma, ISA is well placed to offer a future ready education.

As a progressive, forward-thinking school, ISA stays ahead of the curve, recognising the need for educational practices to shift alongside changing work environments.

two ISA students sit at a table with their laptops © Supplied by ISA
ISA creates modern workspace environments with comfort focused workstations.

At ISA, the days of students learning in classrooms defined by rows of desks and a curriculum based on memorising facts, are being gradually replaced by a much more innovative and visionary approach.

The school’s new flexible learning spaces invite students from middle and high school (ages 11-18) to learn in ways that best suit them, depending on the task, reflecting modern workspace environments with comfort focused workstations and wellness-oriented areas. This shift moves away from the outdated industrial model of education toward a student-centred environment that fosters creativity, comfort and collaboration.

young students sit on the floor around tables with their laptops © Supplied by ISA
Students at ISA enjoy an environment that fosters creativity, comfort and collaboration.

“We believe each student is unique and, in order to thrive in their own way, they need to be provided with options for learning at their best,” explains Stuart MacAlpine, ISA middle and high school principal. “Whether it’s a standing desk, a collaborative workspace or a quiet nook, we empower them to take ownership of their education.”

The new learning spaces have replaced some of the traditional classrooms and have been carefully designed to include presentation areas, reflection spaces, collaborative zones and practical activity areas.

students gather at tables in pairs for their schoolwork © Supplied by ISA
Students are happy with their new learning spaces at ISA.

ISA students themselves are the best advocates for the new look classrooms with the feedback being unanimously positive.

“You can relax at the same time you are listening” said one student. “I like it because it’s really comfy and calming and it’s an easy room to do your work in,” said
another. “I love the blue wobble chair and the armchair corner. I also like the lights and
the plants,” they said.

“Every new learning space is a step toward creating a nurturing environment where students can thrive, grow and become the leaders of tomorrow,” added Stuart.

Visiting ISA’s impressive 21st century campus on North Deeside Road is the best way to explore the school and all it has to offer your child.

The next middle school and high school open day will be held on Thursday November 28, while the next preschool & elementary school open day will be held on Thursday December 5.

For more information, visit ISA’s website.

