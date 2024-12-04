Preserving our homegrown energy future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Preserving our homegrown energy future

By Mike Tholen sustainability and policy director Offshore Energies UK
04/12/2024, 7:00 am
© Supplied by OEUKOEUK sustainability director Mike Tholen.
OEUK sustainability director Mike Tholen.

As we approach the first days of 2025, let’s leap forward a generation and imagine we are already in 2050.

By then we expect the UK to stand as a leader in energy innovation, having reached net-zero carbon emissions and built a resilient economy.

It is undoubtedly the case that the UK’s offshore energy industry will thrive, and I expect Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) to be similarly successful.

Taking the right steps, in 2050 I look forward to seeing OEUK championing an energy sector powered by homegrown talent and technologies with secure supplies of energy underpinned by a diversified mix of renewable and low-carbon energy sources.

By 2050 the UK will have achieved global recognition as a key exporter of energy solutions, from wind power to hydrogen to geothermal energy delivered by companies anchored in modern industrial heartlands, and all built on the North Sea heritage.

The UK will be a key part of a European carbon storage network supporting our manufacturing sector. The nation will have not only met its climate goals but will have leveraged the energy transition to create new jobs, bolster economic growth, and secure its future.

This vision might seem far off to some, but achieving it is well within our grasp. It will only happen, however, if we adopt a pragmatic approach to policymaking and build on the UK’s existing strengths.

The next six months will be pivotal. Decisions made today will shape the success or failure of our energy transition and ultimately the UK’s future industrial economy.

The UK Government’s fiscal review, licensing consultation and environmental impact assessment review, alongside the Scottish government’s energy strategy will all play critical roles in setting the course.

Today, the UK imports more than 40% of its energy needs, making us vulnerable to global supply shocks and price fluctuations.

A strong domestic energy sector, with a diversified mix of renewable energy and low-carbon fossil fuels, will reduce our reliance on external sources and protect against international market volatility.

The election of President Trump, the outcomes of recent European elections and the disarray of the recent COP29 meeting, are events that all offer important lessons for the UK which we should heed as we look to the future of energy.

They demonstrate the need for governments to keep people with them. A successful homegrown energy transition must therefore deliver tangible benefits to people and communities across the UK – jobs, financial security and economic growth.

The UK now has an opportunity to step forward as an energy transition leader. This will only happen if we approach the transition in a pragmatic way which attracts investment to develop the cutting-edge technology needed, as we are seeing in Norway.

The world is changing, and so must we. We owe it to those who came before us—and to the next generation—to ensure that the UK remains at the forefront of energy innovation, that no community is left behind, and that every person in this industry has a stake in the UK’s energy future.

Energy producers and their supply chains remain anxious. Uncertainty at home and abroad, whether regulatory or political, all deter investors who want certainty on returns.

While we welcome GB Energy as a signal the UK Government will back UK projects, there must be a pragmatic realisation that much more is needed to create the certainty investors crave.

Regulatory reform, clear and sensible fiscal frameworks, and a comprehensive industrial strategy are tangible policy outcomes which will make a difference.

Markets also move on sentiment. To unlock the full potential of this UK industry, we need a continued dialogue with government, one that gives investors confidence that the switch won’t be flicked from one day to the next on support for the sector.

By harnessing local energy from offshore wind to solar power, to the oil and gas we will need during this journey, and by nurturing the supporting industries that will drive the change, we can ensure that energy security and economic growth are powered wherever possible by Britain’s own resources.

Let us all do all we can to ensure 2025 will bring us these benefits and set us on the right course for 2050.

