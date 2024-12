In this special episode, listen to Roger Esson, head of sales UK, Europe and Caspian set out the remarkable journey of Centurion Group, as it moved decisively from oil field services to supporting customers in critical industries across remote locations around the world.

Energy Voice news editor Erikka Askeland also speaks to Jenny Stark, head of corporate projects for Centurion, on what they are looking for in the acquisition strategy.

