Partnership Promoted

Spirit Energy partners with FidesOak® to strengthen its high-performance culture

Presented by FidesOak®
10/02/2025, 7:00 am
© Shutterstock / Owlie ProductionsAerial view of people writing and working together in a meeting room as Spirit Energy, FidesOak team up to create high performing teams
Spirit Energy will invest in a programme by FidesOak® to ensure its people have all the tools to deliver excellence.

Spirit Energy has partnered with FidesOak® to further enhance its strong, people-centred culture and reinforce its commitment to continuous improvement.

This collaboration will see FidesOak® deliver a dynamic cultural transformation programme across Spirit Energy’s UK and Dutch operations, ensuring that its teams continue to thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration, excellence and innovation.

Spirit Energy has long been recognised for its dedication to high performance and a strong safety culture. By investing in this programme, the company is taking proactive steps to strengthen its foundations, ensuring that its people have the tools, mindset and support to continue delivering excellence.

The programme will engage employees at all levels, building on Spirit Energy’s core values of Care, Agility, Courage, Delivery and Collaboration.

Eddie McCullough, managing director of FidesOak®, commented: “Spirit Energy’s investment in its people is a testament to its forward-thinking leadership and commitment to excellence.

“This programme will reinforce the positive culture that already exists, further strengthening trust, psychological safety and collaboration across the organisation. It is a privilege to support a company that prioritises its people and continuously seeks to build on its success.”

Photo of Eddie McCullough, managing director of FidesOak® © Supplied by Fides Oak
Eddie McCullough, managing director of FidesOak®

The programme will provide structured development through interactive workshops, coaching and leadership engagement, ensuring that Spirit Energy remains at the forefront of performance and innovation.

By fostering an environment where people feel empowered to contribute, collaborate and lead, the company is setting the stage for continued success in the evolving energy landscape.

FidesOak® is a culture transformation consultancy specialising in supporting organisations to build high performing teams and cultures that drive sustainable, measurable success.

Its methodology focuses on five key elements – team cohesion, leadership, information sharing, vision and goal sharing, and psychological safety – scientifically proven to drive high performing teams.

Using a data-driven model, FidesOak® assesses an organisation’s culture and provides targeted recommendations that deliver measurable results, helping businesses achieve long-term success and resilience.

With expertise across diverse industries, FidesOak® provides workshops, one-to-one coaching and tailored solutions to strengthen non-technical team attributes and works with organisations to develop sustainable, high-performing cultures that contribute to meaningful and lasting change.

