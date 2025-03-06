Unlocking the huge potential of people working in energy

Attracting and retaining the talented people we need to seize the opportunities ahead is a serious challenge as we transition to a low-carbon economy.

The people across our industry have an invaluable part to play in decarbonising our economy as this is quite simply one of the biggest engineering projects this country has ever faced.

As OEUK’s head of the energy services agreement, skills and employment, I work on many projects focusing on the thousands of skilled people who work in offshore energy.

Over the past year, we’ve seen significant progress on several fronts. Milestones include the energy skills passport we launched jointly with RenewablesUK and with support from the UK and Scottish governments.

This industry-led project provides people with a practical online tool that enables them to build new careers across energy sectors, enabling them to make informed decisions about their jobs and future.

Although we are in the first phase of this project, it’s already helping us develop a more flexible, multi-skilled and technology enabled workforce.

We expect the passport to evolve as the UK’s energy production profile changes from oil and gas to a broader low-carbon energy mix in years to come.

However, while we still have significant oil and gas reserves in the North Sea, we should use them responsibly alongside the emerging renewable energies.

In 2024 I was delighted to see the Energy Industries Council present the Collaboration award to the contractor-led Connected Competence programme, enabled by the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB).

This recognises how operators, contractors, training providers and industry partners are working together, each committed to standardising base technical competence.

Mutual recognition of key skills in various energy sectors gives us a competitive international advantage because it helps our workforce remain safe, highly skilled and able to transfer easily between sectors.

Connected competence is a highly effective way for time-served employees to demonstrate and future-proof their knowledge.

It ensures base technical competence in pipe-fitting, plating and mechanical maintenance, and many other skilled trades while contributing to a good safety performance as we develop and deliver cleaner energy.

These are two excellent examples of projects aimed at our existing workforce, but rumours persist that attracting new people into the industry is an uphill challenge.

The reality is that much is being done to secure the diverse, talented people of all ages we’ll need to deliver the clean energy projects of the future.

In February, we marked National Apprenticeship Week, working with both ECITB and Opito to amplify the great work going on across the country to develop the talents of the next generation.

There are high levels of interest in the APTUS Apprenticeship programme which is shaping the energy technicians of tomorrow.

The programme covers electrical maintenance, mechanical maintenance, instrumentation & control maintenance, and process operations, and has attracted well over 1,000 applicants each year with demand far outstripping supply.

In March, we’re marking Scottish Apprenticeship Week, highlighting the benefits that work-based learning brings to people, businesses and the economy.

Data shows a 95% success rate of apprentices continuing in full time employment after completing their apprenticeship.

Looking to school age groups, we hosted a talk about foundation apprenticeships by Andrew Ritchie, from the Developing the Young Workforce (DYW) initiative run by Aberdeenshire Council.

His research, compiled in collaboration with OEUK member Colin Black, Carjon-NRG Ltd as part of a wider “Inspiring Energy Career Pathways” programme they are leading, shows that engineering comes top in a survey of career aspirations for pupils.

This qualification, which includes engineering, business skills and scientific technologies, helps bridge the gap between classrooms and the workplace.

Employers supporting this programme give young people earlier exposure to the working world enabling them to gain a head start on their careers as they work on real projects learning key “Employability/META Skills” and earn an industry-recognised qualification.

Once again, demand for places outweighs supply.

March also marks another skills initiative when we host an International Womens’ Day event in our Aberdeen office on March 11.

Run in conjunction with members of the Women’s Engineering Society, it aims to bring together women in the engineering sector, while also supporting those considering a career move into engineering.

It’s a great opportunity to work with key institutions and organisations to foster connections, share knowledge, and promote specific opportunities to the diversity of skilled people in the region.

It aligns with projects including those by Robert Gordon and Aberdeen Universities, UK and Scottish governments, as well as ongoing strategic talent and Equity, Diversity and Inclusion initiatives run by OEUK and ECITB.

These are some of many projects keeping me busy as we help talented people play their role in creating a secure, skilled and sustainable future for the UK energy industry.