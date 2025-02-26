Powering Change with SSE Episode 2: How gas power delivers renewable energy now and in the future

Tune in to hear Finlay McCutcheon, managing director SSE Thermal, discuss the critical role flexible energy plays in ensuring the lights stay on and homes stay warm even on the coldest days.

Speaking with Energy Voice news editor Erikka Askeland, Finlay sets out how gas power provides the flexibility that enables renewables to play a growing role in the UK energy mix and how it fits into the UK’s clean power plan.

This also looks at SSE Thermal’s ambitious plans to develop and decarbonise its operations to ensure the UK has low carbon power particularly in varying wind conditions and to meet our growing need for electricity.

Listen to the latest episode of Powering Change with SSE on your podcast platform of choice.