Identify training needs with OPITO’s Skills Screening tool

In an industry as multi-faceted and complex as the energy sector, keeping on top of required skills, training and compliance can be a demanding task – for both employers and employees.

That’s why OPITO, the global, not-for-profit, skills body for the energy industry, developed its discipline specific Skill Screening tool – an online solution for analysing employee knowledge and awareness, ensuring they can work safely and efficiently.

A web-based application, skills screening measures the knowledge and awareness of individuals, giving assurance in specific disciplines.

Developed for use by both employers and recruiters, the tool helps assess and validate essential training needs for both new and existing employees. It ensures workplace competence and safety by identifying gaps early, allowing employers to make informed decisions on recruiting and training needs.

18 assessments across 16 disciplines

We spoke to Michael Farrall, Global Qualifications Manager at OPITO, to find out more.

He told us: “Skills screening offers a baseline assessment of knowledge and awareness for a particular subject. Within our Skills Screening Tool, at the moment we offer 18 assessments across the energy sector – various job roles from banksman slinger, deck operations, into electrical, mechanical, painting, welding, thermal insulation, scaffolding, rope access etc.

“It was created to allow employers seeking new employees, and recruiters, to carry out short listing screening of the applicants, or for employers to utilise with existing employees in an assessment of their knowledge and awareness in a particular subject matter.”

© Supplied by Opito

Michael continued: “Employers can ascertain an individual’s knowledge level, carry out a gap analysis, put a plan in place and develop the individual with a focus in those areas of improvement.

“The great benefit is that it rules out blanket training of the whole staff within that department when there’s no real need – that takes up a lot of time and money, especially with particularly technical areas within the energy sector.”

Tailored assessments and comprehensive reporting

Michael added: “Why would you train somebody if they’ve just been trained recently in the exact same subject? Our tool places a huge emphasis on recognising relevant prior learning and allowing for the identification of focused training needs.”

Given its usefulness and the individualised approach to training it offers, OPITO’s Skills Screening Tool is remarkably simple for employers to use.

Each assessment across the 16 specialisms is customisable, allowing users to tailor assessments to their specific needs and administer them at their convenience. Results are stored in a central repository for thorough analysis and reporting purposes.

Through the OPITO Skills Screening portal, employers can manage participants, administer assessments within their organisation, and oversee the entire assessment process. Upon completion of the assessment, an analysis report can be generated, offering the employer a comprehensive breakdown of the assessment results.

Developed and reviewed by industry subject matter experts

The skills screening assessments are developed and reviewed by industry subject matter experts to ensure they meet relevant standards and serve their intended purpose effectively.

© Supplied by Opito

Michael explained more: “Each assessment carries a benchmark industry pass mark of 80%. The assessments are split into two sections: half of the questions will focus on actual role specific scenarios and the other half of the questions focus on the HSE requirements of the role.”

“We always cover the health and safety related aspects within a role to make sure that the workforce is aware and remains safe, and they can work efficiently within their working environment.”

OPITO want to make the Skills Screening assessments as flexible and accessible as possible, especially in an industry like energy where offices and staffing are very often international. “Many of our assessments are already available in French and Brazilian Portuguese,” added Michael, “and clients can request that the assessments be translated into other languages as required.”

Currently OPTIO’s Global Qualifications Manager, Michael has decades of experience specialising in learning and development in the energy industry around the globe. He finished by telling us: “I think it’s a fantastic tool. I would recommend it to any employer or recruiter, especially for the 18 assessments that we currently have for particular subject matters.

“However, if there’s something not there that a customer requires, we are absolutely open to them asking: can we have this, or would you develop this for us? Just get in touch and ask.”

Find out more about the OPITO Skill Screening Tool, a cost-effective online solution for analysing employee skills across various disciplines.