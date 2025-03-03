Identify training needs with OPITO’s Skills Screening tool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
03/03/2025, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Opitoengineer at work at an energy facility
OPITO’s Skills Screening Tool helps streamline recruitment and training needs in the energy industry.

In an industry as multi-faceted and complex as the energy sector, keeping on top of required skills, training and compliance can be a demanding task – for both employers and employees.

That’s why OPITO, the global, not-for-profit, skills body for the energy industry, developed its discipline specific Skill Screening tool – an online solution for analysing employee knowledge and awareness, ensuring they can work safely and efficiently.

A web-based application, skills screening measures the knowledge and awareness of individuals, giving assurance in specific disciplines.

Developed for use by both employers and recruiters, the tool helps assess and validate essential training needs for both new and existing employees. It ensures workplace competence and safety by identifying gaps early, allowing employers to make informed decisions on recruiting and training needs.

18 assessments across 16 disciplines

We spoke to Michael Farrall, Global Qualifications Manager at OPITO, to find out more.

He told us: “Skills screening offers a baseline assessment of knowledge and awareness for a particular subject. Within our Skills Screening Tool, at the moment we offer 18 assessments across the energy sector – various job roles from banksman slinger, deck operations, into electrical, mechanical, painting, welding, thermal insulation, scaffolding, rope access etc.

“It was created to allow employers seeking new employees, and recruiters, to carry out short listing screening of the applicants, or for employers to utilise with existing employees in an assessment of their knowledge and awareness in a particular subject matter.”

an engineer on a building site © Supplied by Opito
OPITO’s Skills Screening places emphasis on recognising relevant prior learning.

Michael continued: “Employers can ascertain an individual’s knowledge level, carry out a gap analysis, put a plan in place and develop the individual with a focus in those areas of improvement.

“The great benefit is that it rules out blanket training of the whole staff within that department when there’s no real need – that takes up a lot of time and money, especially with particularly technical areas within the energy sector.”

Tailored assessments and comprehensive reporting

Michael added: “Why would you train somebody if they’ve just been trained recently in the exact same subject? Our tool places a huge emphasis on recognising relevant prior learning and allowing for the identification of focused training needs.”

Given its usefulness and the individualised approach to training it offers, OPITO’s Skills Screening Tool is remarkably simple for employers to use.

Each assessment across the 16 specialisms is customisable, allowing users to tailor assessments to their specific needs and administer them at their convenience. Results are stored in a central repository for thorough analysis and reporting purposes.

Through the OPITO Skills Screening portal, employers can manage participants, administer assessments within their organisation, and oversee the entire assessment process. Upon completion of the assessment, an analysis report can be generated, offering the employer a comprehensive breakdown of the assessment results.

Developed and reviewed by industry subject matter experts

The skills screening assessments are developed and reviewed by industry subject matter experts to ensure they meet relevant standards and serve their intended purpose effectively.

an engineer abseiling at an offshore energy facility © Supplied by Opito
Assessments include a focus on health and safety.

Michael explained more: “Each assessment carries a benchmark industry pass mark of 80%. The assessments are split into two sections: half of the questions will focus on actual role specific scenarios and the other half of the questions focus on the HSE requirements of the role.”

“We always cover the health and safety related aspects within a role to make sure that the workforce is aware and remains safe, and they can work efficiently within their working environment.”

OPITO want to make the Skills Screening assessments as flexible and accessible as possible, especially in an industry like energy where offices and staffing are very often international. “Many of our assessments are already available in French and Brazilian Portuguese,” added Michael, “and clients can request that the assessments be translated into other languages as required.”

Currently OPTIO’s Global Qualifications Manager, Michael has decades of experience specialising in learning and development in the energy industry around the globe. He finished by telling us: “I think it’s a fantastic tool. I would recommend it to any employer or recruiter, especially for the 18 assessments that we currently have for particular subject matters.

“However, if there’s something not there that a customer requires, we are absolutely open to them asking: can we have this, or would you develop this for us? Just get in touch and ask.”

Find out more about the OPITO Skill Screening Tool, a cost-effective online solution for analysing employee skills across various disciplines.

