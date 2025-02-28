KEY Energy Transition Expo set to get underway in Italy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KEY Energy Transition Expo set to get underway in Italy

By Energy Reporter
28/02/2025, 4:07 pm
© Supplied by Italian Exhibition GIEG chief executive Corrado Peraboni (left), IEG global exhibition manager Alessandra Astolfi (top right), IEG exhibition manager Christian Previati (bottom left). Image: IEG
IEG chief executive Corrado Peraboni (left), IEG global exhibition manager Alessandra Astolfi (top right), IEG exhibition manager Christian Previati (bottom left). Image: IEG

Over 1,000 exhibitors and delegations from 48 countries will gather in Rimini, Italy next week for KEY – The Energy Transition Expo.

Organised by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), the 2025 edition of KEY – The Energy Transition Expo, is set to be the largest and most international edition ever.

Taking place from 5-7 March at Rimini Expo Centre, the event will feature global energy transition players across 90,000 square metres of exhibition areas and 20 halls.

IEG chief executive Corrado Peraboni said the number of exhibitors has increased by 20% compared to 2024, with around 35% hailing from outside Italy.

“With over 250 top buyers and delegations from 48 countries, and North Africa, the Middle East, the Balkans and Eastern Europe among the most represented geographical areas, the upcoming edition is growing strongly on the international front,” Peraboni said.

© Supplied by Fugro
International energy players such as Fugro, Plenitude and RWE will attend KEY – The Energy Transition Expo 2025 in Rimini, Italy from 5-7 March.

IEG global exhibition manager Alessandra Astolfi said: ““The event therefore consolidates its role as a reference network for the global energy transition and efficiency community thanks to the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), the Italian Trade Agency, and collaboration with over 40 of the sector’s leading foreign associations and the network of agents throughout the world.”

Meanwhile, IEG exhibition manager Christian Previati said: “The extraordinary ability of KEY to unite the sector’s major players during the three days of the Rimini event favours the encounter, confrontation and dialogue with the institutions and aims to create a system and contribute to speeding up the decarbonisation process.”

The programme of events, organised by the Technical-Scientific Committee, chaired by Professor Gianni Silvestrini, is also international in scope and will include, among others, the German-Italian Energy Talk on the importance of green hydrogen, organised by ITKAM-Italian Chamber of Commerce for Germany and Deutsche Messe AG; Accelerating sustainable electrification: the key to economic and social development on the African continent by the RES4Africa Foundation, and Decarbonising Italy’s Electricity by Ibesa.

