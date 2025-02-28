KEY Energy Transition Expo set to get underway in Italy

Over 1,000 exhibitors and delegations from 48 countries will gather in Rimini, Italy next week for KEY – The Energy Transition Expo.

Organised by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), the 2025 edition of KEY – The Energy Transition Expo, is set to be the largest and most international edition ever.

Taking place from 5-7 March at Rimini Expo Centre, the event will feature global energy transition players across 90,000 square metres of exhibition areas and 20 halls.

IEG chief executive Corrado Peraboni said the number of exhibitors has increased by 20% compared to 2024, with around 35% hailing from outside Italy.

“With over 250 top buyers and delegations from 48 countries, and North Africa, the Middle East, the Balkans and Eastern Europe among the most represented geographical areas, the upcoming edition is growing strongly on the international front,” Peraboni said.

IEG global exhibition manager Alessandra Astolfi said: ““The event therefore consolidates its role as a reference network for the global energy transition and efficiency community thanks to the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), the Italian Trade Agency, and collaboration with over 40 of the sector’s leading foreign associations and the network of agents throughout the world.”

Meanwhile, IEG exhibition manager Christian Previati said: “The extraordinary ability of KEY to unite the sector’s major players during the three days of the Rimini event favours the encounter, confrontation and dialogue with the institutions and aims to create a system and contribute to speeding up the decarbonisation process.”

The programme of events, organised by the Technical-Scientific Committee, chaired by Professor Gianni Silvestrini, is also international in scope and will include, among others, the German-Italian Energy Talk on the importance of green hydrogen, organised by ITKAM-Italian Chamber of Commerce for Germany and Deutsche Messe AG; Accelerating sustainable electrification: the key to economic and social development on the African continent by the RES4Africa Foundation, and Decarbonising Italy’s Electricity by Ibesa.