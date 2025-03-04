KEY Energy Transition Expo kicks off with full programme of international events on energy efficiency

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KEY Energy Transition Expo kicks off with full programme of international events on energy efficiency

By Energy Reporter
04/03/2025, 12:09 pm
© Supplied by IEGThe show floor at the Rimini Expo Centre in Italy during KEY Expo in 2024.
The show floor at the Rimini Expo Centre in Italy during KEY Expo in 2024.

The KEY Energy Transition Expo returns from 5-7 March at Rimini Expo Centre, Italy, with a full programme of international events.

Organised by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), the third energy transition and efficiency event of reference in Europe, Africa and the Mediterranean basin is set to be the largest ever.

More than 1,000 exhibitors from global energy transition players will feature across 90,000 square metres of exhibition areas and 20 halls.

IEG chief executive Corrado Peraboni said the number of exhibitors has increased by 20% compared to 2024, with around 35% hailing from outside Italy.

The KEY25 Expo also features a full programme of over 100 events, meetings and scientific and international conferences organised by the Technical-Scientific Committee, chaired by Professor Gianni Silvestrini.

“The event has become an indispensable appointment for the sector’s global community, which wants to keep up with the latest innovations, regulations, tools and technologies that are shaping the future of energy,” Peraboni said.

IEG global exhibition director Alessandra Astolfi KEY25 is “much more than an expo”.

“KEY25 is a powerhouse of content for an all-round insight into energy transition and to discover market trends and prospects by engaging with leading industry experts from the academic and research worlds, companies, associations and institutions,” Astolfi said.

Exhibition manager Christian Previati said the central themes of the event include “energy cost control, new opportunities, including employment, that the energy transition offers and the innovative tools to finance it”.

KEY25 is organised thanks to the support of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), collaboration with leading sector Associations, and an extensive, worldwide network of agents.

About 350 hosted buyers and delegations from over 50 countries are expected to attend.

