KEY Energy Transition Expo kicks off with full programme of international events on energy efficiency

The KEY Energy Transition Expo returns from 5-7 March at Rimini Expo Centre, Italy, with a full programme of international events.

Organised by Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), the third energy transition and efficiency event of reference in Europe, Africa and the Mediterranean basin is set to be the largest ever.

More than 1,000 exhibitors from global energy transition players will feature across 90,000 square metres of exhibition areas and 20 halls.

IEG chief executive Corrado Peraboni said the number of exhibitors has increased by 20% compared to 2024, with around 35% hailing from outside Italy.

The KEY25 Expo also features a full programme of over 100 events, meetings and scientific and international conferences organised by the Technical-Scientific Committee, chaired by Professor Gianni Silvestrini.

“The event has become an indispensable appointment for the sector’s global community, which wants to keep up with the latest innovations, regulations, tools and technologies that are shaping the future of energy,” Peraboni said.

IEG global exhibition director Alessandra Astolfi KEY25 is “much more than an expo”.

“KEY25 is a powerhouse of content for an all-round insight into energy transition and to discover market trends and prospects by engaging with leading industry experts from the academic and research worlds, companies, associations and institutions,” Astolfi said.

Exhibition manager Christian Previati said the central themes of the event include “energy cost control, new opportunities, including employment, that the energy transition offers and the innovative tools to finance it”.

KEY25 is organised thanks to the support of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI) and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), collaboration with leading sector Associations, and an extensive, worldwide network of agents.

About 350 hosted buyers and delegations from over 50 countries are expected to attend.