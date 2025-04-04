Are oil and gas headwinds softening in M&A?

The global energy landscape continues to shift towards sustainability and clean energy. However, recent international and local geopolitical events are changing the dynamic, which is leading to a change in M&A activity.

Adam Maitland, managing director and head of deals at Hutcheon Mearns, noted: “We have witnessed a sustained period of change across the M&A market in the OFS (oilfield services) and wider energy spectrum. The buyer landscape has fundamentally changed, with a re-routing of capital towards transitional services and technologies.

“This has left the deals environment in a slightly strange place – a much smaller and more disciplined buyer pool resulting in pressure on valuations, deal structures and ultimately deal deliverability.

“But as with any environment, timing is everything. Transitional energy is here but the economics are pushing to the right. Couple that with a complex and changing international arena and it’s resulting in a softening of oil and gas headwinds.

“And rightly so – we cannot transition without oil and gas, a stable political regime. The recent announcement by the government that Jackdaw and Rosebank will proceed is telling in itself.

“Some buyers and investors are now re-looking at more traditional OFS players. Some of this is value led. Lower valuations are allowing for yield play investors to enter the room, given the market fundamentals are robust and cash flows remain strong across the oil and gas products and services space. However, there is still a need for either a developing (and real) story around transition or slam dunk technology that allows for cleaner, quicker, cheaper operations.”

Preventing dealbreakers

For Adam, getting the preparation right is critical in pulling off a successful M&A deal in the space. Good housekeeping is vital, including financial information that a buyer would expect to see, given time is the biggest killer of any deal. Being able to act at pace with the right articulation of the business proposition is absolutely critical.

He said: “Get ready early, and even if you decide to put a process on hold, that’s okay because the prep work will still be valuable in the future and allow for better positioning.”

Adam added that strategic planning is important. He pointed out: “We’ve seen businesses with fantastic products and services that generate a good return. But ask them where they want to be in five years’ time, and they don’t know the answer to that.

“Buyers want to know that you have a plan, and you understand where you’re going to take the business. Being able to articulate that to potential buyers is what’s going to turn the dial on a deal.”

Gain the upper hand with Hutcheon Mearns

Professional services firm Hutcheon Mearns is well placed to help businesses close M&A deals.

Adam explained: “We are very hands on in nature and like to bring in-house experience to the table. We will essentially diligence our clients before it gets to buyer diligence. We’ll create all the financial data packs. We will go through all the challenging questions with them so that by the time it gets to a process, we have mitigated or can answer all the difficult questions.

“At the end of the day, our job is to advise clients on transactions from start to finish, and we can blend our service lines appropriately.”

What sets Hutcheon Mearns apart from other finance advisory businesses is its team and its flexible approach to corporate development support.

“A lot of our employees have been in industry, so we understand what it’s like to have sat on the other side of the table,” said Adam.

“We also bring BIG4 expertise into the mix and we’re insanely flexible. Our ethos is to be a retained advisor to clients for the long term – a deal is just a point in that journey.

“Most of our work starts multiple years in advance of that. We’ll be working with businesses for a long period of time to help them up until the point of a deal. So, by then, we will have a deeply rooted understanding of what they do.”

