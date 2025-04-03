Breaking the silence: Mental health in the workplace

IntrospeXion recognises that mental health is not just a personal struggle but a universal challenge, affecting every industry.

Remote personnel, in particular, experience extreme psychological stress due to isolation, high-risk environments and limited access to support.

While physical safety is a priority across all sectors, mental health remains a silent crisis that requires urgent attention.

The harsh reality: What the data tells us

Recent assessments conducted by IntrospeXion and many other industry experts, have revealed alarming trends within the Energy sector in the North Sea:

75% of all suicides are men.

Increase in cases of domestic abuse for remote personnel, predominantly emotional and psychological in nature.

25% of reported domestic abuse cases involve male victims.

Offshore workers are 15x more likely to attempt suicide.

Burnout among young workers: 1/3 of Gen-Z workers (aged 18-24) took time off in 2024 due to stress, indicating a generational divide in resilience and coping with workplace pressures.

67% reported fatigue and sleep disruption, impacting cognitive function and overall wellbeing.

Extrapolating these figures across the 40,000 offshore workers in the North Sea, the mental health crisis in this sector is undeniable.

Yet, support structures remain inadequate, and stigma prevents many from seeking help.

The role of industry leaders

HR departments and industry leaders must take proactive ownership of offshore mental health.

Traditional Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) have just a 4% uptake, proof that conventional approaches are failing this workforce.

IntrospeXion: Delivering real change

IntrospeXion was founded by an industry psychologist to bridge the gap between mental health needs and meaningful intervention.

Their team of qualified Psychologists provide onshore and offshore mental health solutions, which include:

On-site Psychological Support: Routine mental health check-ins with qualified professionals.

Crisis Intervention Training: Equipping managers with the skills to spot early warning signs and respond effectively.

Cognitive Behavioural Stress Inoculation (SIT): Pre-deployment resilience training to build mental fortitude.

Tailored Stigma Reduction Campaigns: Creating a workplace culture where mental health is prioritised, not penalised.

Mental-Health and Stress Risk Assessments.

Time to act

Shabnum, managing director of IntrospeXion, said: “Mental wellbeing isn’t just a corporate responsibility, it’s a business imperative.

“If left unaddressed, the offshore sector will continue to see rising rates of psychological distress, burnout and tragic loss of life.

“The energy industry must shift from reactive crisis management to proactive, structured mental health care.

“At IntrospeXion, we provide the expertise and psychological frameworks to drive this change. Let’s build a healthier and safer offshore workforce”