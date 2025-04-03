Breaking the silence: Mental health in the workplace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Promoted

Breaking the silence: Mental health in the workplace

Ryan Duff By IntrospeXion
03/04/2025, 10:32 am
© Supplied by IntrospeXionIntrospeXion managing director Shabnum Hanif speaking at the Legal Impact of Mental Health on Your Business event in Aberdeen.
IntrospeXion managing director Shabnum Hanif speaking at the Legal Impact of Mental Health on Your Business event in Aberdeen.

IntrospeXion recognises that mental health is not just a personal struggle but a universal challenge, affecting every industry.

Remote personnel, in particular, experience extreme psychological stress due to isolation, high-risk environments and limited access to support.

While physical safety is a priority across all sectors, mental health remains a silent crisis that requires urgent attention.

The harsh reality: What the data tells us

Recent assessments conducted by IntrospeXion and many other industry experts, have revealed alarming trends within the Energy sector in the North Sea:

  • 75% of all suicides are men.
  • Increase in cases of domestic abuse for remote personnel, predominantly emotional and psychological in nature.
  • 25% of reported domestic abuse cases involve male victims.
  • Offshore workers are 15x more likely to attempt suicide.
  • Burnout among young workers: 1/3 of Gen-Z workers (aged 18-24) took time off in 2024 due to stress, indicating a generational divide in resilience and coping with workplace pressures.
  • 67% reported fatigue and sleep disruption, impacting cognitive function and overall wellbeing.

Extrapolating these figures across the 40,000 offshore workers in the North Sea, the mental health crisis in this sector is undeniable.

Yet, support structures remain inadequate, and stigma prevents many from seeking help.

The role of industry leaders

HR departments and industry leaders must take proactive ownership of offshore mental health.

Traditional Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs) have just a 4% uptake, proof that conventional approaches are failing this workforce.

IntrospeXion: Delivering real change

IntrospeXion was founded by an industry psychologist to bridge the gap between mental health needs and meaningful intervention.

Their team of qualified Psychologists provide onshore and offshore mental health solutions, which include:

  • On-site Psychological Support: Routine mental health check-ins with qualified professionals.
  • Crisis Intervention Training: Equipping managers with the skills to spot early warning signs and respond effectively.
  • Cognitive Behavioural Stress Inoculation (SIT): Pre-deployment resilience training to build mental fortitude.
  • Tailored Stigma Reduction Campaigns: Creating a workplace culture where mental health is prioritised, not penalised.
  • Mental-Health and Stress Risk Assessments.

Time to act

Shabnum, managing director of IntrospeXion, said: “Mental wellbeing isn’t just a corporate responsibility, it’s a business imperative.

“If left unaddressed, the offshore sector will continue to see rising rates of psychological distress, burnout and tragic loss of life.

“The energy industry must shift from reactive crisis management to proactive, structured mental health care.

“At IntrospeXion, we provide the expertise and psychological frameworks to drive this change. Let’s build a healthier and safer offshore workforce”

