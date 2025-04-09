Former Grampian Police detective Alan Smith on life in industrial investigations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Grampian Police detective Alan Smith on life in industrial investigations

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
09/04/2025, 7:00 am
Photo of Ryan Duff

For 30 years Alan Smith, now head of investigations at COMET, served in the police before turning his attention to industrial investigations.

Smith sat down with Energy Voice Aberdeen features lead, Ryan Duff, to discuss his career in the police, his shift to the private sector and how his approach to investigations had to change when he left law enforcement.

“I knew instinctively that when my police career came to an end that I was going to move into the world of industry investigations,” said Smith.

The self-proclaimed “career investigator” joined what was then called Grampian Police where he became a detective. Investigating incidents in the North Sea fell under his remit while in the police, something that set him up for a life in industrial investigations.

One incident that Smith investigated while with the police was the capsize of the Bourbon Dolphin off the coast of Shetland in 2007.

The vessel was on the Chevron field when it run into trouble that resulted in the deaths of eight people, including captain Oddne Arve Remoy and his 14-year-old son David Remoy.

The fact that a 14-year-old was onboard the vessel shocked local police at the time, however, it was a Norwegian custom for the captain to bring their son onto their vessel. This lesson has stayed with Smith as he investigates incidents in other parts of the world that have different cultures to that of the UK.

Moving from law enforcement to investigating industrial accidents required a change in mindset for Smith, he explained.

“A criminal investigation is absolutely all about blame, it’s all about guilt, it’s all about getting the person responsible and bringing them to justice,” Smith explained.

“Whereas in industry, it’s the polar opposite… you want to understand what and why the incident happened but you’re not looking to attribute individual blame or guilt because there’s no place in that.”

Smith’s career post-police work has taken him to various places around the globe to investigate a range of incidents. To listen to Alan Smith’s full conversation with Energy Voice, click here.

