The North Sea has powered the UK economy for over 50 years, supporting industries, communities, and economic growth.

Now, as the UK stands at a critical juncture in its energy transition, the North Sea’s role is more vital than ever.

At the OEUK Conference 2025 – The Future of Our North Sea, sponsored by BP and supported by Baker Hughes, on 24th June 2025 at P&J Live Aberdeen, industry leaders, policymakers, and experts will gather to discuss the strategic path that will best shape the country’s energy future.

As we navigate a period of unprecedented change, there’s agreement that the North Sea must evolve, keeping a balanced approach towards current needs and future demands.

But how? Currently, 75% of the UK energy needs are met by oil and gas, with half of this coming from the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS), supporting 200,000 jobs across the country.

The urgent task is to integrate renewable offshore energy – wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage with the continued production of domestic oil and gas.

This dual-track strategy is essential not only for meeting the UK’s net zero ambitions but also for securing the nation’s energy security and economic stability.

But the path forward is not without challenges. In 2024, the UK’s total energy production was at a historic low, with over 40% of the UK’s energy needs met through imports.

However, with supportive government policy, the North Sea can continue to power the country through the responsible production of oil and gas alongside the build-out of renewable energy.

There’s no doubt that shifting geopolitics, evolving regulatory frameworks, and complex investment dynamics will test the sector’s resilience and adaptability.

These are the key issues that will be addressed by a line-up of distinguished speakers, including energy executives, policy experts, and academic leaders, who will provide actionable insights and strategic guidance.

David Whitehouse, chief executive of OEUK, recently emphasised the critical nature of the moment: “Put simply, with pragmatic policy, we can make sure our North Sea powers the nation for the next 50 years. Build on our strengths and we can deliver a modern industrial Britain, powered by homegrown energy, which supports jobs and opportunity in communities across the country.”

Whitehouse’s call to action is clear – the North Sea must remain a powerhouse of domestic energy while also positioning itself as a leader in the global transition to cleaner, more sustainable sources. This is not just a strategy for the next decade, it is a blueprint for the next 50 years.

Mark Wilson, HSE & operations director, OEUK said: “The OEUK Conference 2025 is more than an event – it is a platform for shaping the future of the North Sea. It is a call to industry leaders, policymakers, and all stakeholders to engage in frank discussions, form strategic partnerships, and drive tangible action that will ensure the North Sea continues to be a cornerstone of the UK’s energy landscape.

“The stakes are high, and the moment is now. The North Sea’s future is in our hands. Let’s shape it together.”