Helen West, global marine asset integrity director at Fugro, discusses resilience and its essential role in navigating the energy industry of today – and tomorrow.

The energy sector is in a state of flux. New requirements, new demands, new legislation – there’s lots for the industry to navigate. And that’s not to mention the cacophony of global events casting uncertainty worldwide.

What’s the best way for businesses to not just survive, but thrive in these tumultuous times, setting in place robust plans for the future? Helen West, global marine asset integrity director at Fugro says resilience is key.

We spoke to Helen to find out how Fugro’s focus on building resilience is embedded into its strategy and plans for the future.

Indeed, it was Fugro’s commitment to its strategy for the future that actually drew Helen to the company. She explained: “At Fugro, we don’t just talk about innovation; we actively prioritise it and build our strategy around it – understanding the market, embracing new technology, and using solutions to create lasting value.

“Having worked in energy, utilities, and automotive industries, I’ve seen firsthand how easily long-term vision can get lost when companies are just trying to survive. Fugro’s unwavering commitment to that future-focused strategy is refreshing and what drew me to the company.”

“Adaptability and perseverance are essential”

Of course, like other companies, Fugro faces challenges, and this is where resilience becomes essential. “Resilience is key when it comes to facing challenges in this business,” said Helen. “It involves continually adapting to changing landscapes, leveraging diverse experiences, whilst continuing to advocate sustainable solutions.

“You need to have rapid technology advancements to stay ahead of the competition, but there’s also fluctuating market conditions and regulatory frameworks. Adaptability and perseverance are essential.”

So how exactly is Fugro enhancing its resilience in a volatile sector? Helen explained how Fugro’s remote operations are playing a central role in building adaptability and shaping a robust plan for the future of the company.

Helen told us: “I’m responsible for leading Fugro’s global marine asset integrity strategy. That means figuring out the best ways we can work now and in the future, especially by using our remote operations centres and remote technologies.

“In the industry people often talk about remote operations as if it’s something really new. But at Fugro it’s actually not; it’s something we’ve been doing for 10 years. In fact, we’ve celebrated a million hours of remote service at our remote operating centres.”

© Supplied by Fugro

Fugro’s remote operations and USVs (uncrewed surface vessels) are not only key in future plans, but they also improve projects and drive efficiency for both Fugro and its clients.

Helen explained: “It’s about optimising and enhancing project flexibility, with the agility of smaller assets delivering the same output as our larger vessels – and we are very well versed in that. USVs contribute to better project outcomes by offering more flexible, sustainable, and safer ways of operating, and our clients are seeing the positive impact of this approach.”

Allow opportunity and diversity to thrive

While remote operations may be central to Fugro’s resilience plans, what role do people play when there’s a focus on uncrewed assets and vessels? Helen explained that rather than limiting jobs, remote operations are allowing opportunity, diversity and adaptability to thrive within the workforce.

“It’s not about taking jobs away,” she said, “it’s about evolving jobs. Remote operations allow us to expand our talent pool by removing barriers related to commuting and physical presence. We’re fostering multicultural work environments that enhance creativity and innovation.”

Helen added: “Importantly, this also reflects our dedication to opportunity and inclusion, aligning perfectly with the values of today’s workforce.”

And when navigating the volatile environment of the energy sector, creativity and innovation are solid foundations on which to build real and lasting resilience. As Helen put it: “It’s about anticipating, adapting, and using change as a catalyst for transformation.

“At Fugro, we’re not only embracing remote and autonomous technologies to drive efficiency and sustainability, but we’re also reshaping what it means to lead in a volatile world. By fostering diverse talent, leveraging the data we collect, and committing to long-term innovation, we’re building a future where resilience is embedded in every decision, every operation, and every person. Because in an industry defined by change, resilience isn’t just a trait—it’s a strategy.”

Fugro has been helping people understand Earth since 1962, using the power of Geo-data to unlock it’s secrets.