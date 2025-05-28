EVOL X Flexitricity: The future of energy system management

In this episode of Energy Voice Out Loud, Flexitricity founder and chief strategy officer, Alastair Martin talks to Energy Voice renewables reporter Michael Behr about how the industry is facing up to the growth of renewable energy production and the need to meet demand.

Flexitricity is a pioneer in demand side response (DSR) which allows businesses to benefit by adjusting the way they use energy.

The firm’s FlexGO technology, which helps commercial and industrial businesses simplify their energy flexibility journey, is in the market now and will be central to future energy system management.

Listen to Energy Voice Out Loud:

This episode of Energy Voice Out Loud is kindly sponsored by Flexitricity.