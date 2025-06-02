EVOL X Sproule ERCE: Inside the global carbon storage challenge

In this special Energy Voice Out Loud podcast, Energy Voice reporter Mathew Perry is joined by Sproule ERCE decarbonisation lead Ellen Mitchell, decarbonisation lead, and CCS principal and reservoir engineer Andy Moore to explore the current landscape of carbon capture and storage (CCS).

The discussion spans global policy drivers like carbon pricing and climate goals, technical subsurface considerations such as capacity, injectivity and containment, and the challenges still facing the industry from cost and regulation to synchronising capture and storage infrastructure.

With insights from landmark projects and expert analysis, this EVOL episode unpacks what’s shaping the CCS sector across Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

Listen to Energy Voice Out Loud: