EVOL x Bureau Veritas: Live at EEC

In this podcast, recorded live on the show floor of the Energy Exports Conference, Energy Voice Out Loud speaks with Bureau Veritas about its role as the event’s Strategic Partner and the launch of the Energy Transition Forum.

Aberdeen features lead Ryan Duff speaks with market lead for renewable energy and major projects (CCS), Darren Taylor, and energy and engineering director, Sammy Tweddle.

The trio discuss pessimistic energy transition sentiment in the face of back-to-back record-breaking years for renewables roll out, offshore wind supply chain constraints and the UK nuclear sector’s permitting woes.

Listen to EVOL’s conversation with Bereau Veritas wherever you get your podcasts.