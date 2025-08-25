The APTUS apprenticeship programme is poised to continue shaping the lives of professionals and the energy industry as a whole for years to come.

Today’s energy industry is ever evolving but one thing remains constant: the need for a safe and skilled workforce.

For 25 years, the APTUS apprenticeship programme has been at the forefront of developing competencies among technical professionals in the industry.

Considered as the UK’s leading energy apprenticeship programme since 1999, APTUS has seen more than 2,000 apprentices successfully complete the programme.

It offers training in four key disciplines: electrical maintenance, instrument and control maintenance, mechanical maintenance and process operations.

The training consists of two years of study full time in a college followed by two years of hands-on onshore and offshore experience with leading energy employers.

This unique opportunity allows newcomers to the energy industry to gain recognised qualifications while earning a salary.

Currently, there are 17 participating energy industry employers, including the likes of bp, Shell, TotalEnergies, Wood and Equinor.

After completing the programme, 92% of APTUS apprentices move on to full-time employment.

Continuous support for apprentices

Two organisations jointly manage the APTUS programme, working with leading operators and contractors to deliver the apprenticeships. One is OPITO, the global, not-for-profit skills authority for safety-critical industries. The other is the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB), the employer-led skills body for the UK’s engineering construction industry.

Joining apprentices are matched with either an OPITO partner company or directly employed by an ECITB partner company that will provide continuous support and mentoring throughout the apprentice’s journey.

Daniel Stephen, OPITO’s modern apprenticeship programme manager, said: “We want to continue to create the energy technicians of the future. APTUS’s purpose is to make sure the energy industry has one training programme that creates a consistent development path into the industry for people. It’s about creating a standard approach.”

Adrian Wookey, head of new entrants at ECITB’s Training Pathways and Further Education Strategy, added: “Apprenticeships are recognised as one of the main vehicles for getting people into industry on a vocational pathway. So I can’t stress enough the importance of the apprenticeship in helping industry to address skills challenges.”

Meeting industry needs

Previously known as the Oil and Gas Technical Apprenticeships Programme (OGTAP), APTUS has evolved along with the energy industry.

Daniel explained: “25 years ago, the UK was focused on oil and gas. That’s no longer the case.

“We want to make sure apprentices have a well-rounded understanding of the different sectors within the wider energy industry. So we’ve introduced renewable energy modules to the programme.

“Those skills will be transferable. So what an electrical apprentice is learning at college, they can utilise across the energy landscape. The same principles will apply if you’re on an oil and gas asset on the North Sea, as well as a wind turbine, nuclear facility or hydrogen plant. Only the environment will be different.”

Adrian added: “From an industry wide perspective, it’s not just about replacing the people who leave the industry with new entrants, it’s also vital we deliver a sustainable pipeline of new entrants to meet the demands we are seeing in the UK through the emergence of major projects like the nuclear new builds, hydrogen and carbon capture.”

Staying relevant

The modules and units within the programme are reviewed on a regular basis. Any change has to be agreed by the steering group that governs the programme. That group consists of representatives from OPITO, ECITB, OEUK and all the sponsor companies.

Daniel said: “We want to make sure the programme stays fit for purpose and is aligned with what the industry actually needs now and in the future.

“We work with the companies involved such as operators or contractors to understand what their needs are going to be in the future. Where are the skills gaps that we’re identifying at the moment? How can the APTUS programme help? So the steering group plays a vital role to make sure that what we’re doing is not just beneficial for right now but for the future.”

Helping the industry to grow and innovate

For Adrian, APTUS has helped to grow the skill pool within the industry. He notes that APTUS (or previous OGTAP) graduates currently work at many different levels in their respective organisations which is testament to the quality of the programme.

Adrian said: “We see apprentices of varying ages and diverse backgrounds joining the programme so we get a good balance of experiences which enriches the learner journey.

“By recruiting a good mix of learners with different outlooks, it brings in fresh ideas and diverse perspectives. By doing that, questions are asked and new ways of working can be identified and adopted.”

“The curriculum content is comprehensive, and it sets the apprentices up for a productive career. It equips them with all the knowledge, skills and competencies required to thrive in the industry.”

For more information on how to apply for an APTUS apprenticeship, visit the programme’s website.

