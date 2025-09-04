Offshore Europe 2025 is set to be a showcase of innovation, collaboration and opportunity, and Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) is promising to bring all three to its stand this September.

The OEUK hub will be alive with expert insight, lively debate and, of course, the essential conference fuel: great coffee.

With this year’s conference theme, “Unlocking Europe’s Potential in Offshore Energy,” the focus will be firmly on collaboration and the technologies that will power a lower-carbon future.

Visitors to the OEUK stand can expect to meet a team of in-house specialists, each wearing an “Ask Me About…” badge, inviting conversations on topics from hydrogen and offshore wind to carbon capture, oil and gas, and the evolving energy mix.

We welcome existing members and non-members to explore all we have on offer – and hopefully entice new members to join us.

Our stand, found in Hall 2, will be a focal point for discussion around OEUK’s latest Economic Report, launched during the event following its business breakfast on September 3.

Building on the organisation’s recent Business Outlook findings – which showed the untapped potential of the UK’s reserves to strengthen energy security and boost the economy – the new Economic Report is expected to spark fresh debate on the sector’s challenges and opportunities.

Throughout the week, visitors will also have the chance to explore OEUK’s specialist publications, including its Hydrogen Insight, CCUS Insight and Offshore Wind Insight, all of which have been well received across the industry this year.

© Supplied by OEUK

The stand will also feature OEUK’s blueprint for a successful UK carbon capture and storage sector, informed by research from Arup that highlights the UK’s potential to become a global CCS leader under the right conditions.

For those with a focus on the supply chain, OEUK will be sharing its 2025 Supply Chain Report, outlining the steps both industry and government can take to keep world-class offshore companies anchored in the UK – a move that will be vital to scaling up renewable energy in the years ahead.

Adding an interactive edge to the serious discussions, the stand will feature our fun quiz. The Future of the North Sea Energy Challenge is available for all age groups.

It’s a great way to test your energy knowledge and OEUK’s famous jelly beans will help keep the conversation flowing. At the end of the week, our leader board will tell us who’s the winner.

OEUK is encouraging all Offshore Europe delegates to make their stand their first stop.

The UK’s offshore energy sector has huge potential to deliver secure, sustainable and cleaner energy.

But unlocking that potential starts with constructive conversations – and where better to have them than over a coffee at our stand?

Visitors can find OEUK at Stand 2K60 throughout the week.