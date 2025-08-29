The first word in energy - App Image
Tackling the offshore cable industry’s £1million per day Achilles’ heel

August 29th 2025, 7:00 am
3 min read
a man works on the Greenlight technology at the Synaptec office© Supplied by Synaptec
Synaptec has developed a breakthrough technology to address emerging faults before they cause failure.

In offshore wind and high-voltage transmission networks, there is an often-overlooked weak link quietly costing the global energy sector staggering sums.

When a high-voltage cable fails, the financial consequences can be brutal. A single fault can shut down a mid-sized offshore wind farm and cost up to £1 million every day in lost revenue.

Almost 70% of these failures don’t occur in the cables themselves, but in the joints and terminations — the connectors that link sections of cable or connect them to substations.

These components are often in remote or hard-to-access locations, beyond the reach of most monitoring systems. For operators, that has meant living with an uncomfortable truth: when something goes wrong, they often only find out after an outage has happened.

A Scottish innovation with global impact

That may be about to change.

Glasgow-based technology company Synaptec has developed Greenlight™, a breakthrough technology designed to tackle this Achilles’ heel head-on.

Greenlight provides continuous, automated monitoring of all joints and terminations in a cable network, allowing operators to spot and address emerging faults before they cause failure.

photo of Dr Steven Blair, Synaptec’s vice president of applications © Supplied by Synaptec
Dr Steven Blair is Synaptec’s vice president of applications.

For Dr Steven Blair, Synaptec’s vice president of applications, the technology represents a fundamental shift in risk management.

“Greenlight gives operators control over the most expensive and disruptive aspect of offshore cable operations and maintenance,” he said.

“It’s not just about collecting data — it’s about delivering clear, early, location-specific insight. If it prevents one outage, it has paid for itself.”

How Greenlight works

At the heart of the system is Synaptec’s patented Distributed Electrical Sensing (DES) technology.

It uses fully passive sensors — with no power supply, no data network and no moving parts — that can be embedded easily into or retrofitted onto joints and terminations. These can be placed at multiple points across a network, even up to 60 km from a substation, without maintenance or recalibration.

Light from each sensor is sent via optical fibre to a central unit at the substation. There, Synaptec’s analytics platform, Synthesis®, processes the data, highlights anomalies and generates automated alerts alongside a visual dashboard.

This gives operators a live picture of the health of every joint and termination, enabling detection of early warning signs such as:

  • Abnormal electrical currents
  • Thermal stress
  • Changes in phase-to-screen ratios

And crucially, it pinpoints the cable section where the issue has occurred.

From reactive to proactive maintenance

Instead of reacting to failures, operators can carry out targeted, preventative maintenance at the right time and place.

That means fewer emergency repairs, less downtime and a significant reduction in revenue losses.

For offshore wind farms — where weather and vessel availability can delay repairs — this capability is a game-changer.

The first commercial deployments of Greenlight are live with offshore wind operators and transmission system providers worldwide. Feedback from early adopters points to improved operational confidence, reduced inspection costs and — most importantly — avoided outages.

With large-scale installations planned throughout 2025, Synaptec believes the technology will quickly become a standard tool in reducing cable failure risk.

Looking ahead

people rush into a room inside Synaptec's office © Supplied by Synaptec
Synaptec is a technology company that’s based in Glasgow.

The energy transition depends on reliable, resilient infrastructure. As we push more power through offshore wind farms, interconnectors and HV transmission networks, the cost of unexpected downtime will only grow.

By shining a light on the industry’s most expensive blind spot, Greenlight offers operators not just a new technology, but a new mindset — one where cable joint and termination failures become a preventable challenge rather than an unpredictable threat.

