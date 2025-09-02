The first word in energy - App Image
From crisis to growth: How Ogenus Offshore is putting people at the centre of energy

September 2nd 2025, 7:00 am
2 min read
Ogenus Offshore team pose on a grand staircase© Supplied by Ogenus Offshore
Ogenus Offshore fosters a culture of trust, open communication and real support across its global teams.

The offshore energy sector is defined by cycles of boom and downturn. The oil and gas crisis of 2016 was one of the hardest, thousands of professionals suddenly without jobs, careers on hold, families under strain.

Among them was Alastair Mackay, a Scot living in Greece at the time, who, like many colleagues, faced an uncertain future.

Instead of walking away, Alastair decided to build something new. From the idea that no one should face redundancy alone, the foundations of Ogenus Offshore were laid, a company created to help others in the industry find work and stability.

In 2020, the vision became reality with the founding of Ogenus Offshore in Scotland. With Alastair already based in Athens, Greece became the company’s first subsidiary, today a hub for Mediterranean activity, from renewables to LNG and upcoming potential offshore exploration and wind activity.

More recently, Ogenus registered in Norway, cementing its presence in the North Sea.

In just five years, Ogenus Offshore has supplied manpower for thousands of roles worldwide, working with both independents and major operators. Its multinational, multilingual team offers more than recruitment, providing full contractor support including visas, travel, logistics, and payroll.

photo of Alastair Mackay, Ogenus Offshore's founder and managing director © Supplied by Ogenus Offshore
Alastair Mackay is Ogenus Offshore’s founder and managing director.

For Alastair, Ogenus has always been about more than filling jobs. Having lived through the uncertainty of redundancy, he places emphasis on the human side of offshore work, not only employment, but wellbeing.

Ogenus actively supports open conversations around mental health, hosting webinars, panel discussions, and industry dialogues to break down stigma and highlight the real cost of resilience offshore.

“What makes us proud isn’t just the projects we’ve delivered,” says Alastair. “It’s the fact that we’ve built trust with people. Supporting crews isn’t just about jobs, it’s about stability, dignity, and resilience.”

With a footprint spanning Scotland, Greece, and Norway, Ogenus Offshore is positioned between mature hubs and emerging markets. Its strategy is sustainable growth: bridging oil, gas, and renewables while keeping people at the centre of energy.

From crisis to credibility, Ogenus Offshore’s story is one of resilience, growth, and commitment to people. In an industry driven by technology and transition, the company believes sustainable progress will always depend on one thing: the wellbeing and performance of the workforce.

