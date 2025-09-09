EVOL X Ogenus Offshore: Live from Offshore Europe

Have you ever heard of a journalist being interviewed on their own podcast? Anything is possible at Offshore Europe.

Alastair Mackay turns the tables on our reporter, Ryan Duff, and asks him what he’s thinking about the show before the duo discusses offshore workforce issues and opportunities.

To hear what Alastair has to say about the future of his business and what Ryan thinks about the conference, listen to their conversation on Energy Voice Out Loud.

Listen to the conversation wherever you get your podcasts.