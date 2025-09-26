The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Promoted

Building the future of UK Energy with skills that span the spectrum

September 26th 2025, 7:00 am
4 min read
nexos© Supplied by nexos
Get to know nexos, a company who is helping to shape the future of the workforce in energy.

In partnership with nexos

The UK energy sector is proving that adaptability and expertise are increasingly essential, and that’s why one of the region’s most comprehensive energy contractors is making its mark as a key player in shaping the workforce of the future.

With more than 1,100 employees working across six offices, four fabrication yards, and over 30 offshore assets, nexos delivers full-cycle EPCII services that are innovative, cost-effective and sustainable.

From initial concept studies to commissioning, nexos offers a rare, fully in-house capability that serves both offshore and onshore energy needs, as well as modular solutions that can be individually bespoke as well as standardised scalable.

Derek Thomson, Chief Operating Officer at nexos, said: “At nexos, being a fully integrated EPCII contractor means we don’t just design and build, we connect the dots from Engineering, Procurement and Construction through to Installation and Integration. For our clients, that delivers greater predictability, resilience and confidence.

“By keeping every stage of delivery in-house, we remove costly interfaces, accelerates schedules and ensure projects are designed with future operations and decarbonisation goals in mind.”

Whether it’s an offshore compression upgrade or a battery storage unit for an industrial facility, nexos can deliver innovative, tailor-made solutions to your energy capability needs.

© Supplied by nexos
Derek Thomson, Chief Operating Officer at nexos.

A workforce that bridges the gap in a changing industry

Offshore hydrocarbons remain a cornerstone of nexos’ activity, supporting operators such as Apache, EnQuest, Ithaca, Serica and CNRI. At the same time, the company is expanding rapidly into onshore projects. These include agronomy solutions, synthetic fuel plants, petrochemical upgrades, hydrogen feasibility studies, and CO₂ transport infrastructure.

Derek said: “We remain committed to supporting the hydrocarbon industry as a cornerstone of the UK’s energy security and of our business. What we are doing is adapting the same proven skills and discipline that built the North Sea towards delivering  the projects of the future.”

Critically, nexos is demonstrating that the skills developed in traditional oil and gas environments are not only transferable, but vital for the UK’s net zero ambitions and future of the energy industry. In fact, nexos has observed that engineers with North Sea experience are now applying that expertise to hydrogen hubs and carbon capture systems, while project managers pivot from brownfield offshore scopes to the construction of modular substations for onshore electrification.

Derek said: “At nexos, we talk about ‘skills that span the spectrum’ because we see first-hand how the same engineering disciplines underpin both hydrocarbons and new energy projects. Our training programmes and internal mobility are designed to give our people the confidence to move seamlessly between sectors, from offshore brownfield upgrades to onshore hydrogen and CO₂ transport.

“By investing in continuous development and creating opportunities for cross-discipline learning, we’re not just preparing individuals for their next role; we’re building a workforce ready to deliver the UK’s energy needs today and tomorrow.”

Nexos understands the importance of versatility when working with customers. After all, according to nexos, the energy industry isn’t just seeing an evolution of projects, but an evolution of the workforce too.

Modular solutions drive growth

A major driver of that evolution is nexos’ Modular Solutions Division, which has become a hub for both legacy trades and future-focused technologies. The division supports maintenance of existing modular infrastructure, designs and delivers e-houses, local equipment rooms (LERs), process skids, and energy storage solutions, all fabricated and assembled with precision.

© Supplied by nexos
Through seamless integration, strategic partnerships, pushing boundaries and a holistic approach, nexos is redefining how EPCs deliver.

Here, welders, electricians, instrumentation technicians, and commissioning engineers work alongside designers and digital modelers. Together, they represent a workforce where structural steelwork meets smart systems, and where practical skills are as valuable as software proficiency and where modern energy projects rely on traditional skills as well as next-generation technologies.

Safe, scalable, predictable and efficient, nexos’ Modular Solutions Division demonstrates a blend that underpins the success of modern energy infrastructure.

Investing in skills for the long term

Workforce development is a priority for nexos, which sees people as the most critical asset in a shifting energy landscape and offers structured pathways to supervisory and engineering roles.

Nexos is proud to highlight initiatives like the Emerging Leaders programme, preparing the next generation of managers.

Derek said: “Our Emerging Leaders Programme is about more than training, it’s about empowering people to have the confidence, skills, and mindset to lead in a fast-changing energy landscape.”

Additionally, nexos has partnerships with colleges and universities which ensure a steady influx of new talent into both technical and professional tracks.

Nexos’ purpose is to bridge the gap between today’s energy systems and tomorrow’s by working to build careers that move with the industry, not around it.

“For me, leading a workforce that reflects the UK’s evolving energy mix is a real point of pride. To watch engineers, technicians, and project teams transfer their expertise seamlessly across sectors isn’t just impressive, it’s inspiring. It proves that our workforce isn’t defined by one industry, but by their passion and ability to solve complex challenges wherever they arise. That adaptability is the true strength of nexos.”

As the UK balances the dual pressures of energy security and decarbonisation, nexos is proving that transition doesn’t mean displacement. For nexos, it means transformation.

From offshore integrity scopes to onshore energy innovation, nexos’ integrated teams are delivering projects that cross traditional boundaries. Whether it’s a process engineer working on a late-life asset extension or a young apprentice assembling a carbon capture module, the company’s ethos remains the same: safety, engineering excellence, and consistent delivery.

For energy professionals across the UK, nexos offers a compelling case study in how full-spectrum skills and lifecycle capability can shape the future not just of infrastructure, but of the industry’s people too.

Learn more about how nexos is powering the future of UK energy.

Tags