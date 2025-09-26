The UK energy sector is proving that adaptability and expertise are increasingly essential, and that’s why one of the region’s most comprehensive energy contractors is making its mark as a key player in shaping the workforce of the future.

About partnership content Some Energy Voice online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by”

This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with”

This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

With more than 1,100 employees working across six offices, four fabrication yards, and over 30 offshore assets, nexos delivers full-cycle EPCII services that are innovative, cost-effective and sustainable.

From initial concept studies to commissioning, nexos offers a rare, fully in-house capability that serves both offshore and onshore energy needs, as well as modular solutions that can be individually bespoke as well as standardised scalable.

Derek Thomson, Chief Operating Officer at nexos, said: “At nexos, being a fully integrated EPCII contractor means we don’t just design and build, we connect the dots from Engineering, Procurement and Construction through to Installation and Integration. For our clients, that delivers greater predictability, resilience and confidence.

“By keeping every stage of delivery in-house, we remove costly interfaces, accelerates schedules and ensure projects are designed with future operations and decarbonisation goals in mind.”

Whether it’s an offshore compression upgrade or a battery storage unit for an industrial facility, nexos can deliver innovative, tailor-made solutions to your energy capability needs.

© Supplied by nexos

A workforce that bridges the gap in a changing industry

Offshore hydrocarbons remain a cornerstone of nexos’ activity, supporting operators such as Apache, EnQuest, Ithaca, Serica and CNRI. At the same time, the company is expanding rapidly into onshore projects. These include agronomy solutions, synthetic fuel plants, petrochemical upgrades, hydrogen feasibility studies, and CO₂ transport infrastructure.

Derek said: “We remain committed to supporting the hydrocarbon industry as a cornerstone of the UK’s energy security and of our business. What we are doing is adapting the same proven skills and discipline that built the North Sea towards delivering the projects of the future.”

Critically, nexos is demonstrating that the skills developed in traditional oil and gas environments are not only transferable, but vital for the UK’s net zero ambitions and future of the energy industry. In fact, nexos has observed that engineers with North Sea experience are now applying that expertise to hydrogen hubs and carbon capture systems, while project managers pivot from brownfield offshore scopes to the construction of modular substations for onshore electrification.

Derek said: “At nexos, we talk about ‘skills that span the spectrum’ because we see first-hand how the same engineering disciplines underpin both hydrocarbons and new energy projects. Our training programmes and internal mobility are designed to give our people the confidence to move seamlessly between sectors, from offshore brownfield upgrades to onshore hydrogen and CO₂ transport.

“By investing in continuous development and creating opportunities for cross-discipline learning, we’re not just preparing individuals for their next role; we’re building a workforce ready to deliver the UK’s energy needs today and tomorrow.”

Nexos understands the importance of versatility when working with customers. After all, according to nexos, the energy industry isn’t just seeing an evolution of projects, but an evolution of the workforce too.

Modular solutions drive growth

A major driver of that evolution is nexos’ Modular Solutions Division, which has become a hub for both legacy trades and future-focused technologies. The division supports maintenance of existing modular infrastructure, designs and delivers e-houses, local equipment rooms (LERs), process skids, and energy storage solutions, all fabricated and assembled with precision.

© Supplied by nexos

Here, welders, electricians, instrumentation technicians, and commissioning engineers work alongside designers and digital modelers. Together, they represent a workforce where structural steelwork meets smart systems, and where practical skills are as valuable as software proficiency and where modern energy projects rely on traditional skills as well as next-generation technologies.

Safe, scalable, predictable and efficient, nexos’ Modular Solutions Division demonstrates a blend that underpins the success of modern energy infrastructure.

Investing in skills for the long term

Workforce development is a priority for nexos, which sees people as the most critical asset in a shifting energy landscape and offers structured pathways to supervisory and engineering roles.

Nexos is proud to highlight initiatives like the Emerging Leaders programme, preparing the next generation of managers.

Derek said: “Our Emerging Leaders Programme is about more than training, it’s about empowering people to have the confidence, skills, and mindset to lead in a fast-changing energy landscape.”

Additionally, nexos has partnerships with colleges and universities which ensure a steady influx of new talent into both technical and professional tracks.

Nexos’ purpose is to bridge the gap between today’s energy systems and tomorrow’s by working to build careers that move with the industry, not around it.

“For me, leading a workforce that reflects the UK’s evolving energy mix is a real point of pride. To watch engineers, technicians, and project teams transfer their expertise seamlessly across sectors isn’t just impressive, it’s inspiring. It proves that our workforce isn’t defined by one industry, but by their passion and ability to solve complex challenges wherever they arise. That adaptability is the true strength of nexos.”

As the UK balances the dual pressures of energy security and decarbonisation, nexos is proving that transition doesn’t mean displacement. For nexos, it means transformation.

From offshore integrity scopes to onshore energy innovation, nexos’ integrated teams are delivering projects that cross traditional boundaries. Whether it’s a process engineer working on a late-life asset extension or a young apprentice assembling a carbon capture module, the company’s ethos remains the same: safety, engineering excellence, and consistent delivery.

For energy professionals across the UK, nexos offers a compelling case study in how full-spectrum skills and lifecycle capability can shape the future not just of infrastructure, but of the industry’s people too.

Learn more about how nexos is powering the future of UK energy.