OEUK’s Offshore Decommissioning returns

OEUK is set to return to St Andrews for its annual decommissioning conference.

October 2nd 2025, 7:00 am
Ricky Thomson, OEUK decommissioning manager, at the Offshore Decommissioning Conference.
Ricky Thomson, OEUK decommissioning manager, at the Offshore Decommissioning Conference.

Ricky Thomson, OEUK decommissioning manager

Proudly Resilient is the title of OEUK’s Offshore Decommissioning conference this year, which takes place in St Andrews on November 24-26, with principal sponsorship from Kent.

These two words reflect the huge amount of work the decommissioning community is doing to bring collaboration and innovation to the fore as it finds a way to remain resilient through challenging times.

It faces external factors including cost inflation, fiscal uncertainty, declining oil and gas production, and volatile commodity prices.

These are contributing to rising expenditure and unpredictability across the decommissioning sector, and we’ll be sharing details when we launch our 2025 Decommissioning Insight at the conference.

In the face of adversity, the homegrown expertise of our people is driving innovation in decommissioning.

At the conference, we’ll be showcasing some great examples of major contractors pooling expertise to carry out collaborative campaigns to decommission offshore structures.

Heerema’s Sleipnir vessel removed the Brent Alpha jacket in the North Sea.

These include practical measures like sharing expertise, synchronising vessel logistics and aligning work schedules to deliver the greatest project cost efficiencies.

Former business rivals are adopting a new mindset, and we look forward to sharing insights about current projects and what can be done with a collaborative and agile approach.

OEUK’s Decommissioning Forum will be championing a collaboration session.

The Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) will present a session on Mechanical Wonders.

Heavy lift decommissioning will be on the increase over the decade, particularly in the Northern North Sea and the Central North Sea areas.

The process of safely dismantling and removing extremely heavy structures like oil and gas platforms and jackets pushes the limits of engineering innovation and involves specialised heavy lift vessels and cranes.

We look forward to sharing some awe-inspiring examples of this engineering ingenuity which has significantly streamlined the process, minimising risk, costs and development timelines while setting new standards for operational efficiency

All offshore energy infrastructure will eventually require decommissioning—a topic addressed in the Decommissioning in the Energy Transition conference session led by the National Decommissioning Centre.

The National Decommissioning Centre in Aberdeenshire.

The session will explore how decommissioning can complement new energy system deployment including offshore wind and carbon capture and storage, (CCS), emphasising sustainability and cost-efficient decision-making.

Last year, we launched the world’s first offshore wind decommissioning guidelines which draw lessons from the oil and gas sector, emphasising designing for reuse, recycling and minimal environmental disruption, ensuring a clear seabed and optimised asset removal.

We aim to raise awareness of this guidance, which offers critical insights and recommendations for integrating decommissioning considerations into the design and operation of offshore wind projects.

Good regulation promotes market stability, builds trust and supports economic growth while fostering innovation.

The UK has a long-established regulatory system for decommissioning offshore oil and gas installations and pipelines and regulators frequently share the UK model with other nations.

Our conference includes a panel session presented by the North Sea Transition Authority which promises to be illuminating on the theme of red tape and changes in regulation.

Throughout the conference, there is a strong emphasis on attracting the next generation into the industry.

Students from across Scotland have been invited to apply as delegates, and successful candidates will benefit from engaging with key players in the sector, learning from industry experts and meeting potential mentors who can provide advice and support to anyone considering a career in the industry.

These are just some themes from the packed conference programme, and places are being booked up fast.

For more information and conference bookings, click here.

