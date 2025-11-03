With a landmark Budget on the way, the UK needs Rosebank

As the Prime Minister says, we need oil and gas for decades to come. Now it’s time to double down on domestic production over imports.

Backing a project like Rosebank can help the UK safeguard jobs and economic value by making the most of its resources.

It also sends a clear message to the world about the UK as a good place to invest with confidence. And it supports firms across our world-class supply chains today – which build and service everything from oil rigs to wind turbines and hydrogen plants – as they ready their order books for tomorrow.

At plateau, Rosebank could produce 64,000 barrels of oil (8,300 tonnes) per day – equivalent to 8% of the UK’s entire output between 2026/27 and 2030. It could also produce in excess of 21 MMSCF of natural gas every day, equivalent to the daily average use of Aberdeen city.

According to an independent socioeconomic report by Wood Mackenzie and Voar Energy, Rosebank is estimated to create £8.5 billion of total direct investment over the lifetime of the field, of which 77% is likely to be invested in UK-based businesses.

Rosebank will also have a major impact on local supply chains, with 2,000 UK-based jobs (direct, indirect, and induced) estimated to be directly generated in the development of the project at the height of the construction phase.

© Supplied by OEUK

The UK’s energy sector awaits the government’s response to landmark consultations on its future, together with a Budget that will define oil, gas, wind, hydrogen and carbon capture projects – and jobs, communities and ambitions for growth across the UK.

It is vital that policymakers get this right so firms can continue to build Britain’s energy future and make projects like Rosebank, as well as renewables, investible.

A diverse energy mix not only minimises risk but also maximises industrial returns. It makes sense for UK security in this ever-more-volatile world and helps us move forward to seize the opportunities of tomorrow.

When it comes to net zero, the UK’s oil and gas industry was one of the first to sign up to these goals.

It has reduced overall emissions by 34% since 2018, and methane emissions specifically by 57% over the same period. This sector is rightly proud of this record and is on track to continue these record reductions.

© Supplied by Equinor

For the sake of the nation’s energy security and economic growth, for good jobs to be secured today and become a reality tomorrow, politicians of all parties must help unlock private investment right across our energy mix.

This means practical reform of tax and regulation for oil and gas, and backing domestic energy to stem increasing levels of energy imports.

It also means giving investors in renewables practical targets that build confidence and make the UK an irresistible place to do business.

Climate commitments and goals remain important for people across the nation. To produce their energy affordably and responsibly, all parties must build the nation’s energy future on secure, diverse foundations.

This should not be a Lose / Lose debate about oil and gas versus renewables. This is a false choice. We need both so Britain can start winning again.