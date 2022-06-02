Rovco charters Glomar Worker for UK wind work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Rovco charters Glomar Worker for UK wind work

ROV services firm Rovco has bolstered its fleet with a charter party agreement for the Glomar Worker vessel, as it looks to support the growing UK offshore wind sector.
By Andrew Dykes
02/06/2022, 1:14 pm
© Supplied by RovcoGlomar Worker
Glomar Worker

ROV services firm Rovco has bolstered its fleet with a charter party agreement for the Glomar Worker vessel, as it looks to support the growing UK offshore wind sector.

Bristol-headquartered Rovco announced Thursday that it had signed an agreement with vessel owner Glomar Offshore for the 60m long direct positioning (DP) support vessel.

The Glomar Worker will be put to work on the group’s growing number of subsea survey campaigns for major operational wind farms across UK waters.

Built in 2008, the vessel underwent an extensive rebuild in 2020 to overhaul living accommodation for up to 44 personnel.

It features a combined deck space of 497 square metres, and an SMST active heave compensated crane for multi-purpose subsea operations.

Rovco said it will mobilise a dedicated team of experts on the Glomar Worker to deliver subsea surveys and specialised offshore projects, using its comprehensive tooling spread, disruptive technology and high-quality data platforms.

This includes powerful Seaeye Leopard electric work-class ROVs, which are fitted with SubSLAM X2 technology powered by Rovco’s sister company, Vaarst, and which can collect the highest quality data over the shortest time possible, saving both time and costs.

Last year the firm launched a new survey division to support the increasing market around renewable energy transition and energy security projects, such as offshore wind and interconnector developments.

Rovco managing director Simon Miller said: “This agreement marks the continuation of a strong working relationship between Rovco and Glomar Offshore, with multiple projects already secured for the Worker, until autumn 2022.

“Following this, the highly efficient and versatile package will be available to support additional subsea projects, with the capacity to deliver Rovco’s wide portfolio of solutions across the full asset life cycle, including subsea asset integrity surveys, precise 3D modelling of seabed infrastructure, cable and pipeline survey, and decommissioning support.”

Glomar CEO Klaas Weij added: “We would like to thank Rovco for selecting our recently upgraded Glomar Worker for their 2022 campaigns and for the continuous trust shown in our tonnage over the last three years.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts