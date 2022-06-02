Rovco charters Glomar Worker for UK wind work

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

ROV services firm Rovco has bolstered its fleet with a charter party agreement for the Glomar Worker vessel, as it looks to support the growing UK offshore wind sector.

Bristol-headquartered Rovco announced Thursday that it had signed an agreement with vessel owner Glomar Offshore for the 60m long direct positioning (DP) support vessel.

The Glomar Worker will be put to work on the group’s growing number of subsea survey campaigns for major operational wind farms across UK waters.

Built in 2008, the vessel underwent an extensive rebuild in 2020 to overhaul living accommodation for up to 44 personnel.

It features a combined deck space of 497 square metres, and an SMST active heave compensated crane for multi-purpose subsea operations.

Rovco said it will mobilise a dedicated team of experts on the Glomar Worker to deliver subsea surveys and specialised offshore projects, using its comprehensive tooling spread, disruptive technology and high-quality data platforms.

This includes powerful Seaeye Leopard electric work-class ROVs, which are fitted with SubSLAM X2 technology powered by Rovco’s sister company, Vaarst, and which can collect the highest quality data over the shortest time possible, saving both time and costs.

Last year the firm launched a new survey division to support the increasing market around renewable energy transition and energy security projects, such as offshore wind and interconnector developments.

Rovco managing director Simon Miller said: “This agreement marks the continuation of a strong working relationship between Rovco and Glomar Offshore, with multiple projects already secured for the Worker, until autumn 2022.

“Following this, the highly efficient and versatile package will be available to support additional subsea projects, with the capacity to deliver Rovco’s wide portfolio of solutions across the full asset life cycle, including subsea asset integrity surveys, precise 3D modelling of seabed infrastructure, cable and pipeline survey, and decommissioning support.”

Glomar CEO Klaas Weij added: “We would like to thank Rovco for selecting our recently upgraded Glomar Worker for their 2022 campaigns and for the continuous trust shown in our tonnage over the last three years.”