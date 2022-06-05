AREG welcomes five new directors as membership booms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

AREG welcomes five new directors as membership booms

The Aberdeen Renewable Energy Group (AREG) has appointed five new board members to support its goal of promoting the north east of Scotland as a leading destination for renewable energy.
By Andrew Dykes
06/06/2022, 12:01 am
© Supplied by AREG(L-R) AREG directors Jason Hendry, Nassima Brown, Alfonso Martinez-Felipe.
The new directors will help guide AREG in its next stage of development, following a 68% increase in its membership over the last year.

The appointees were selected following nominations from the group’s 230 member companies and a ballot of candidates.

© Supplied by AREG
Shell energy transition manager Sven van den Bedem.

Shell energy transition manager Sven van den Bedem brings over 17 years’ energy leadership experience and has headed large-scale decarbonisation and renewables projects as he works in helping to transition the supermajor towards net zero.

Nassima Brown is co-founder and director of business strategy at Fennex. She brings significant global energy sector experience with a career spanning over 20 years in nine different countries and expertise in AI and cloud computing technology as Fennex accelerates digital transformation in the sector.

Peterson managing director for England and renewables strategy, Jason Hendry, also joins the board, bringing 25 years’ experience in managing operations in highly regulated industries. He oversees the provision of logistics support to offshore assets and is responsible for developing and progressing the company’s renewables strategy globally.

© Supplied by AREG
Rodney Hutchison, legal director at MacRoberts LLP

Rodney Hutchison, legal director at MacRoberts LLP – previously company secretary and general legal counsel for AREG – brings over 20 years’ experience as a commercial lawyer, supporting the transition of energy businesses.

And University of Aberdeen senior lecturer Alfonso Martinez-Felipe, is a senior advisor to the PrototAU student engineering team and hydrogen champion at the Centre for Energy Transition and is a vocal promoter of new and cleaner technologies.

The new appointees join chairwoman Jean Morrison, and other board directors Gordon McIntosh and Philip Bell.

Ms Morrison said: “We are privileged to have a diverse and talented group of renewable industry leaders at the helm of our not-for-profit organisation, and we anticipate that the diverse experience of our new board members will add significant value at this important time for the energy sector as we work together to achieve net zero targets.”

Aberdeen City Council will also be appointing a board representative.

AREG also plans to launch a new policy forum this month, adding to its communications and young professionals networks.

