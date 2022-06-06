New Australian government bolsters outlook for renewable energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

New Australian government bolsters outlook for renewable energy

Australia's new Labor government has secured a majority in parliament. This is expected to provide a tailwind for renewable energy investment in Australia as the Labor party campaigned on a strong environmental agenda, under its Powering Australia plan.
By Damon Evans
07/06/2022, 12:16 am
Photo of Damon Evans
© BloombergAnthony Albanese, leader of the Labor Party, second left, stand on stage with his partner Jodie Haydon, second right, his son Nathan Albanese, right, and Penny Wong, Australia's shadow foreign minister, during the party's election night event in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Australia's Labor Party is set to take power for the first time since 2013, as voters booted out Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative government in a shift likely to bring greater action on climate change and a national body to fight corruption.
Anthony Albanese, leader of the Labor Party, second left, stand on stage with his partner Jodie Haydon, second right, his son Nathan Albanese, right, and Penny Wong, Australia's shadow foreign minister, during the party's election night event in Sydney, Australia, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Australia's Labor Party is set to take power for the first time since 2013, as voters booted out Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative government in a shift likely to bring greater action on climate change and a national body to fight corruption.

Australia’s new Labor government has secured a majority in parliament. This is expected to provide a tailwind for renewable energy investment in Australia as the Labor party campaigned on a strong environmental agenda, under its Powering Australia plan.

A record vote for independents and minor parties had made it uncertain whether Prime Minister Anthony Albanese would govern in his own right. But Albanese now has the 76 lower house seats needed following the election on 21 May.

About a third of Australians voted for candidates outside the major parties, with support surging for the Greens and independents running on climate platforms.

Now, as a result of Labor’s victory, analysts at Fitch Solutions see a significant upside risk to their renewable energy forecasts, including solar, wind, hydrogen, and storage.

“Given the Labor Party’s strong support for the sector, we expect the policy environment to improve going forward, with greater certainties and financial support that will drive up further investments into the sector. This is particularly true as state-level support has remained mostly resilient and have already become an increasingly important mechanism in driving growth in the renewable energy sector over recent years, amid the policy vacuum. As such, greater policy coherence from both the federal and state level will provide an added boost for the sector,” Fitch said in a recent report.

Notable features of the Powering Australia plan include:

– A carbon emissions reduction target by 43% by 2030 (from 2005 levels)
– Increase renewable energy capacity to 26GW, and have renewables account for 82% of on-grid generation by 2030
– Upgrade the electricity grid through a A$20 billion (US$14.4 billion) Rewiring the Nation plan
– Allocate up to A$3 billion from the National Reconstruction Fund to invest in green metals, clean energy component manufacturing, hydrogen electrolysers and fuel switching
– Roll out 85 solar banks and 400 community batteries
– Provide financial support for improving energy efficiency
– Restore the Climate Change Authority and introducing new annual Parliamentary reporting by the Minister.

The greatest challenge for a rapid renewable build-out in Australia stems from uncertainty in increasing grid connection issues with larger-scale projects, cautioned Fitch. Over the past few years, the transmission network in Australia has not been able to keep up with the renewables capacity surge that the market has enjoyed during the past decade.

“This has weighed on renewables growth as the existing grid capacity was insufficient to incorporate all the new capacity in the pipeline, which led to some curtailment. Connection and commissioning delays on power projects, particularly for new wind and solar farms, have grown increasingly common due to technical issues and a growing complexity of connection requirements in Australia,” added Fitch.

However, the A$20 billion Rewiring the Nation plan to upgrade the transmission network, if passed, will offer some respite. Moreover, rapid progress with green hydrogen and energy storage facilities, could also support this renewables growth momentum. Australia currently leads the world with its robust green hydrogen pipeline and is also one of the few markets in the world where large-scale battery storage facilities have already become commercially viable, said Fitch.

These facilities are expected to support its renewables growth momentum and replace retiring thermal power stations over the coming decade, added the firm.

Krishan Pal Birda, an upstream analyst at consultancy Rystad Energy told Energy Voice that for now “the Labor government has no plans to phase out coal or gas production and exports. The new government considers gas as a transitional fuel which is a slight step down for gas, from being the focus of recovery following the pandemic for the previous government.”

“With the Labor government and the independents, new oil and gas projects to be sanctioned will likely have to meet relatively higher ESG standards,” he cautioned.

“The concern for the oil and gas industry is how to create a framework where fossil fuels are not demonised against the green renewables. With the new government, it will get even tougher,” warned Birda.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts