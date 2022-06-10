Brexit ‘slowed down investment’ into UK renewables, report finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Brexit ‘slowed down investment’ into UK renewables, report finds

Brexit has “posed challenges” to development of renewables in the UK, according to a new report into the country’s energy transition.
By Allister Thomas
10/06/2022, 7:00 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Shutterstock / Ink DropBrexit UK renewables
Brexit suporters in central London, January 2019.

Consultancy Cornwall Insight and law firm Womble Bond Dickinson have published a whitepaper asking whether the UK is “leading the way”.

Among several key challenges, the pair said the country leaving the EU has harmed the net zero agenda.

“Following the referendum in 2016, UK policy was centred around a successful exit from the European Union, meaning that net zero commitments were not prioritised in the national agenda”, the report states.

Therefore, “a period of opportunity was missed” in the late 2010s, “with Brexit partially slowing down investment into the UK”.

The impact on renewables from Brexit were due to limitations in the amount that international capital wanted to take exposure to sterling, the whitepaper stated.

Other key challenges outlined in the document link to a lack of policy clarity to new technologies like carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) and the recent surge in gas and wholesale electricity prices.

The paper, titled  “The UK and the energy transition: Leading the way?” also boasts the country’s strengths to be taken advantage of, such as the supply chain, a “friendly environment” for energy investment and its geographical location.

It looks across sectors including oil and gas, floating wind, CCUS and others.

Richard Cockburn, head of Energy at Womble Bond Dickinson, said: “The report takes a global view, and the research has made it increasingly clear that the journey to net zero must be a collaborative one. Whilst the UK is well placed to take the lead in many areas of transition, the right policies need to be in place to make this a reality.”

Dan Atzori, Research Partner at Cornwall Insight, added: “This research should give industry and government a better understanding of the main opportunities and challenges facing the UK when it comes to decarbonising our energy system.

“Our research is designed to bring new insight to industry, help leaders to collaborate and connect and share valuable global data that shines a light on key global lessons and trends.”

