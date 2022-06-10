India ready to launch offshore wind auction within months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

India ready to launch offshore wind auction within months

The government of India said it will offer 4GW of capacity on blocks offshore Tamil Nadu within the next three to four months.
By Energy Voice
10/06/2022, 2:13 am Updated: 10/06/2022, 2:15 am
Wind turbines generating electric power with renewable energy against golden sunset at Mandvi seaside ,Kutch, Gujarat, India.

The government will first accept bids for project capacity of 4GW per year offshore Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, over a three-year term starting FY23, according to a statement by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy yesterday.

Annual bidding is invited “for sale of power through open access/captive/bi-lateral third party sale/merchant sale”, said the statement, after which a project capacity of 5GW will be bid out every year for a period of five years.

Despite having a policy for offshore wind in place for seven years, not a single project has been sanctioned in India to date.

Significantly, India remains an unexplored and highly attractive market for offshore wind given its large coastline of 7,600 kms.

Moreover, the government’s ambition to install 30 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2030 to meet surging demand for power underscores the potential market size.

However, India has been slow to develop the sector, even though it had set an offshore wind target of 5 GW by 2022. While India has a well-developed onshore wind sector, there are no operational offshore wind farms in its waters.

Earlier this year, Germany’s RWE and India’s Tata Power announced they were teaming up to explore the potential development of offshore wind projects in India.

