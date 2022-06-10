Repsol sells stakes in renewables unit to EIP, Credit Agricole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Repsol sells stakes in renewables unit to EIP, Credit Agricole

Repsol has approved a move to sell 25% of its renewable energy business to a Swiss-French consortium, in a deal worth over €900 million (£760m).
By Andrew Dykes
10/06/2022, 12:42 pm Updated: 10/06/2022, 12:58 pm
© Supplied by RepsolRepsol's main campus in Madrid.
Repsol's main campus in Madrid.

Repsol has approved a move to sell 25% of its renewable energy business to a Swiss-French consortium, in a deal worth over €900 million (£760m).

The board of the Madrid-headquartered energy major announced on Thursday that it had approved the sale of a 25% stake in Repsol Renewables to a consortium of French insurance company Crédit Agricole Assurances and Switzerland-based Energy Infrastructure Partner (EIP).

The deal would value the business at just under €4.4 billion (£3.75bn), including debt and minority holdings.

The acquisition includes an investment commitment from the new partners, which the company says will support its goal of reaching 6GW of installed capacity by 2025, bolstered by plans to enter new markets and add additional technologies such as offshore wind.

Longer-term, the group intends to reach installed capacity targets of 20 GW by 2030.

Its current portfolio includes over 1.6 GW of renewable capacity and sizable development pipelines in Spain, the US and Chile, alongside its participation in the WindFloat offshore wind project in Portugal.

Repsol said the sale of the had generated “great interest” amongst investors, with “top-tier entities” submitting bids during the process.

“Having reputed partners such as Crédit Agricole Assurances and EIP joining us in Repsol Renovables represents a validation of our renewable strategy, supports our ambition to be a key player in the energy transition and fulfills our expectations in this important process,” said Repsol CEO Josu Jon Imaz.

Effective from January 1, 2022, the deal is expected to close during Q4 of this year, subject to the regulatory approval.

Under the terms of the shareholder agreement, Repsol will continue to control the business.

Crédit Agricole Assurances CEO Philippe Dumont added: “Fully in line with Crédit Agricole Group’s commitments in favour of the climate, Crédit Agricole Assurances is actively contributing to a low-carbon economy through its investments in the energy transition. This investment alongside Repsol and EIP is a new step, contributing to reach our objective of 14 GW of installed capacity by 2025.”

“Working together with Repsol will support us in realizing our ambitious growth plans and further expanding EIP’s footprint in the Americas,” added EIP co-head of investments, Peter Schümers.

According to reports, Repsol is also weighing up a separate deal to spin-off a similarly sized stake in its upstream business to EIG.

The Washington D.C.-headquartered equity investor is looking to acquire up to 25% of the energy major’s upstream business, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts