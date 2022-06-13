Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Aberdeen University teams up with TotalEnergies for energy transition scholarships

TotalEnergies is stumping up tens of thousands of pounds to help put students through energy transition courses.
By Hamish Penman
13/06/2022, 1:45 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by DCT MediaTotalenergies aberdeen energy transition

The French supermajor (LON: TTE) has teamed up with Aberdeen University to offer Masters scholarships, worth a combined £49,200.

The grants – one each across the institution’s MSc in Energy Transition Systems and Technologies and MSc in Renewable Energy Engineering – will cover individual course fees of £10,600.

They also include a living allowance of £14,000 for each student studying the campus-based, one-year, full-time degrees.

Scholarships are open to UK applicants holding an offer of admission to either course starting in September 2022.

Applicants holding an offer of admission for the MSc Renewable Energy Engineering starting in January 2023 are also eligible to apply.

The scholarships were first offered last year as the University prepared to launch its Centre for Energy Transition.

© Bloomberg
A TotalEnergies electric vehicle charging station in the La Defense business district in Paris.

Celia Macdonald, vice president, people and transition, UK for TotalEnergies said: “Following the success of these scholarships in 2021 we are delighted to be offering them again in 2022. TotalEnergies is transforming to become a multiple energy business, and our ambition is to be a world-class leader in the energy transition. That means supporting people – early career or with experience – to join us and support us on this journey. These scholarships help us to do just that.”

Among the first recipients of a scholarship was Lewis Kirkwood from Glasgow.

He studied MSc Energy Transition Systems and Technologies and is about to start an industrial project on behalf of TotalEnergies as part of his thesis.

© Supplied by Aberdeen University
Lewis Kirkwood

Mr Kirkwood said: “The scholarship I was awarded from TotalEnergies has opened up an opportunity to build expertise in carbon capture and storage and hydrogen – areas that are imperative for a successful energy transition – and I’m looking forward to the experience.

“I am planning to secure a graduate role as an engineer in projects related to the energy transition after I graduate, and the MSc Energy Transition Systems and Technologies has provided me with the knowledge and skills that will be invaluable in my career.”

Professor Ekaterina Pavlovskaia, head of the school of engineering, said: “We are grateful to TotalEnergies for their ongoing support, which demonstrates the School of Engineering’s close ties to industry built up over many years.

“The support reflects our shared ambition to ensure our students acquire the skills and expertise that are required as part of the energy transition, which is reflected through our Masters programmes.”

