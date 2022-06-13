Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

TotalEnergies is stumping up tens of thousands of pounds to help put students through energy transition courses.

The French supermajor (LON: TTE) has teamed up with Aberdeen University to offer Masters scholarships, worth a combined £49,200.

The grants – one each across the institution’s MSc in Energy Transition Systems and Technologies and MSc in Renewable Energy Engineering – will cover individual course fees of £10,600.

They also include a living allowance of £14,000 for each student studying the campus-based, one-year, full-time degrees.

Scholarships are open to UK applicants holding an offer of admission to either course starting in September 2022.

Applicants holding an offer of admission for the MSc Renewable Energy Engineering starting in January 2023 are also eligible to apply.

The scholarships were first offered last year as the University prepared to launch its Centre for Energy Transition.

Celia Macdonald, vice president, people and transition, UK for TotalEnergies said: “Following the success of these scholarships in 2021 we are delighted to be offering them again in 2022. TotalEnergies is transforming to become a multiple energy business, and our ambition is to be a world-class leader in the energy transition. That means supporting people – early career or with experience – to join us and support us on this journey. These scholarships help us to do just that.”

Among the first recipients of a scholarship was Lewis Kirkwood from Glasgow.

He studied MSc Energy Transition Systems and Technologies and is about to start an industrial project on behalf of TotalEnergies as part of his thesis.

Mr Kirkwood said: “The scholarship I was awarded from TotalEnergies has opened up an opportunity to build expertise in carbon capture and storage and hydrogen – areas that are imperative for a successful energy transition – and I’m looking forward to the experience.

“I am planning to secure a graduate role as an engineer in projects related to the energy transition after I graduate, and the MSc Energy Transition Systems and Technologies has provided me with the knowledge and skills that will be invaluable in my career.”

Professor Ekaterina Pavlovskaia, head of the school of engineering, said: “We are grateful to TotalEnergies for their ongoing support, which demonstrates the School of Engineering’s close ties to industry built up over many years.

“The support reflects our shared ambition to ensure our students acquire the skills and expertise that are required as part of the energy transition, which is reflected through our Masters programmes.”