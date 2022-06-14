Proserv shakes up top team with appointment of former RenewableUK CEO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

Proserv shakes up top team with appointment of former RenewableUK CEO

North-east firm Proserv has announced a realignment of its top brass as it continues to pivot towards the energy transition.
By Hamish Penman
14/06/2022, 10:36 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by ProservProserv RenewableUK CEO
Proserv's corporate HQ in Westhill, Aberdeen.

North-east firm Proserv has announced a realignment of its top brass as it continues to pivot towards the energy transition.

Current group chief executive David Currie will become chairman of the board for Proserv, as well as Houston-based sister business Gilmore Valves.

The change will take effect from July 1.

With 35 years’ energy industry experience, Mr Currie will leverage his new roles to focus on customer relationships, strategic alignment and energy transition.

Joining the board of Proserv is Hugh McNeal, former CEO of trade body RenewableUK and a non-executive director at the ORE Catapult.

He has also worked in numerous senior posts within government, including the Department of Energy & Climate Change.

© Supplied by Proserv
Hugh McNeal, former CEO of RenewableUK and new Proserv board member.

The energy services firm is currently targeting renewables as a key growth area, and the appointment of Mr McNeal will provide “further leadership” in the sector.

McNeal remarked: “Proserv’s management and Board have a clear vision of how the company will evolve and deploy its technology expertise as it pivots towards renewable energy. Its capabilities have the potential to add real value to the operation and integrity of offshore wind assets.

“Proserv represents a great example of a company directly attuned to the transition, developing and deploying disruptive technologies that will extend the life of wind farms, actively leading and nurturing innovation.”

As part of the corporate repositioning, Davis Larssen, CEO of Proserv Controls, will join the board of Proserv, while David Nemetz will continue as CEO of Gilmore.

Both will report independently to their respective boards.

Mr Currie said: “The strategic changes we are announcing today signify the latest step on our journey to shape our business, smartly and proactively, and future-proof our offerings and portfolio to reflect the vital needs of the transition.

“Our shareholders Oaktree Capital Management and KKR have consistently supported our strategic plans and roadmap, including our goal of pursuing new opportunities in the renewables segment. The appointment of Hugh McNeal to our Board will aid and accelerate our progress on these goals. We are excited to have him join us.”

Mr Larssen added: “I am delighted to be leading Proserv at such a critical time for the sector and during such a positive period for our own evolution. Over the past few years, our talented team has adjusted to this changing landscape, forging technology collaborations and innovating exciting new digital solutions and offerings, to effectively monitor and optimise the performance and efficiencies of critical assets right across the energy spectrum.

“I also very much look forward to working with Hugh McNeal, and leveraging his experience, as we drive on with Proserv’s firm commitment to further supporting sustainable energy generation.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts