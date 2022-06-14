Proserv shakes up top team with appointment of former RenewableUK CEO

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

North-east firm Proserv has announced a realignment of its top brass as it continues to pivot towards the energy transition.

Current group chief executive David Currie will become chairman of the board for Proserv, as well as Houston-based sister business Gilmore Valves.

The change will take effect from July 1.

With 35 years’ energy industry experience, Mr Currie will leverage his new roles to focus on customer relationships, strategic alignment and energy transition.

Joining the board of Proserv is Hugh McNeal, former CEO of trade body RenewableUK and a non-executive director at the ORE Catapult.

He has also worked in numerous senior posts within government, including the Department of Energy & Climate Change.

The energy services firm is currently targeting renewables as a key growth area, and the appointment of Mr McNeal will provide “further leadership” in the sector.

McNeal remarked: “Proserv’s management and Board have a clear vision of how the company will evolve and deploy its technology expertise as it pivots towards renewable energy. Its capabilities have the potential to add real value to the operation and integrity of offshore wind assets.

“Proserv represents a great example of a company directly attuned to the transition, developing and deploying disruptive technologies that will extend the life of wind farms, actively leading and nurturing innovation.”

As part of the corporate repositioning, Davis Larssen, CEO of Proserv Controls, will join the board of Proserv, while David Nemetz will continue as CEO of Gilmore.

Both will report independently to their respective boards.

Mr Currie said: “The strategic changes we are announcing today signify the latest step on our journey to shape our business, smartly and proactively, and future-proof our offerings and portfolio to reflect the vital needs of the transition.

“Our shareholders Oaktree Capital Management and KKR have consistently supported our strategic plans and roadmap, including our goal of pursuing new opportunities in the renewables segment. The appointment of Hugh McNeal to our Board will aid and accelerate our progress on these goals. We are excited to have him join us.”

Mr Larssen added: “I am delighted to be leading Proserv at such a critical time for the sector and during such a positive period for our own evolution. Over the past few years, our talented team has adjusted to this changing landscape, forging technology collaborations and innovating exciting new digital solutions and offerings, to effectively monitor and optimise the performance and efficiencies of critical assets right across the energy spectrum.

“I also very much look forward to working with Hugh McNeal, and leveraging his experience, as we drive on with Proserv’s firm commitment to further supporting sustainable energy generation.”