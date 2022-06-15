Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

BP boss says UK needs to ‘go a lot quicker’ to deliver energy transition on time

BP’s UK head of country has challenged industry and government to slash the time it takes to deliver low carbon projects.
By Hamish Penman
15/06/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 15/06/2022, 7:16 am
© Supplied by EICBP energy transition
BP UK head of country and senior vice president for Europe Louise Kingham

Louise Kingham, who is also the oil giant’s senior vice president for Europe, told the Energy Exports Conference that “we need to go a lot quicker” in order to hit net zero targets.

Speed of delivery was a key theme of the first day of the Energy Industries Council (EIC) event in Aberdeen.

During the morning session, oil tycoon Sir Ian Wood warned there is a “real danger of bureaucratic delays” hampering the deployment of renewables.

And that could act as a serious barrier to the UK Government’s target to zero out emissions by 2050.

EIC chief executive Stuart Broadley also flagged concerns that had been raised about “10 year delays to projects”, to which Ms Kingham replied, “we need to half that at least”.

© Supplied by EIC
Louise Kingham (left) and Stuart Broadley, EIC CEO.

She added: “The regulatory organisations and government departments, which we work with and have some great conversations with, understand and appreciate that is what needs to be done.

“They hear that very clearly from me and from many others. We know what a lot of the answers are to start improving on pace, and we need to go a lot quicker.

“You can control it to some degree absolutely, but part of the challenge with the transition is that there is an awful lot to do, at significant scale, very quickly.”

In order to help accelerate the pace of transition, Ms Kingham says there is a need for “bravery in the decision making” by those that sculpt the “ecosystem” for developers and supply chain.

In addition to its core oil and gas activities, BP (LON: BP) has several eggs in the energy transition basket.

The London-listed supermajor was among the big winners in the offshore wind leasing processes in both Scotland, and England and Wales.

It has also teamed up with Norwegian energy giant Equinor in order to enter the offshore wind market in the US.

bp adnoc h2teesside © Supplied by BP
The Teesworks industrial zone on Teesside, where BP is working on plans for the UK’s biggest hydrogen project.

In the hydrogen space, BP recently signed a joint venture agreement with Aberdeen City Council in order to deliver a hydrogen hub in the city.

South of the border the company is progressing H2Teesside and HyGreen Teesside, which will produce blue and green hydrogen respectively.

Ms Kingham said: “We want to get to the lowest cost hydrogen as quickly as we can, and for us it is logical to go for blue and green, rather than just going to green straight away.”

