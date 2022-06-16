BlackRock plans new infrastructure strategy aimed at energy transition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

BlackRock plans new infrastructure strategy aimed at energy transition

Blackrock is developing a new perpetual infrastructure fund which will see it invest in leading infrastructure businesses to help support the energy transition.
By Andrew Dykes
16/06/2022, 11:43 am
Kellas, owner of the CATS terminal, above, is among a number of midstream firms to have emerged in the last five years
The investment manager said it will look to commit capital in the fields of energy transition and energy security, as well as digital and community infrastructure, sustainable mobility, and the circular economy.

Over half of available capital will be allocated to Europe initially, but will become “increasingly global” in the following decades, it said.

Potential targets identified by the group include integrated businesses such as utilities and renewable energy firms, as well as assets such as data centres, grid technologies, battery storage and natural gas storage and transport facilities, which may also be adaptable to incorporate hydrogen.

BlackRock intends to launch underlying open-ended investment vehicles and will be seeking founding partners in the second half of 2022.

As a perpetual fund, its open-ended structure provides the ability to continuously raise and invest capital over the life of the strategy, it added.

BlackRock said it will also take an active approach in these investments, helping companies transition to lower-carbon business models over time.

The global head of BlackRock Alternative Investors, Edwin Conway, noted that: “Private markets will continue to play a pivotal role in the energy transition, and we are pleased to offer our clients another way to go beyond simply navigating the transition to driving it forward.”

The group pointed to existing investments in a joint venture with UK-based battery storage developer KX Power, and in energy infrastructure firm Kellas Midstream as emblematic of the infrastructure partners it is seeking.

The latter company is also spearheading the H2NorthEast scheme, a plan to build a 1GW blue hydrogen facility using gas brought ashore at the CATS Terminal. It intends to make a final investment decision on the £750 million project some time in 2024.

Blackrock also noted existing investments in smart meter installer Calisen and in high-capacity EV charging operator IONITY.

