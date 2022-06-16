Crown Estate Scotland unveils new chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Crown Estate Scotland unveils new chief executive

Public body Crown Estate Scotland (CES) has announced Ronan O’Hara as its new chief executive.
By Hamish Penman
16/06/2022, 12:49 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Crown Estate ScotlanCrown Estate Scotland chief executive
Ronan O'Hara

He will take over the top job in September, following the retirement of current CEO Simon Hodge in August.

Mr O’Hara is currently head of asset management at Cambridge University, and was previously strategic advisor and head of the energy management unit at Northern Ireland’s Strategic Investment Board.

He has “extensive experience” in property management and development, is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (FRICS) and holds an MBA.

Mr O’Hara said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Crown Estate Scotland later this year. The organisation’s role in energy production, regenerating coastal communities, and tackling the biodiversity and climate crises puts it centre stage of the green economic recovery. I look forward to joining the team and meeting tenants and partners across Scotland.”

Established in 2017, CES manages commercial property, seabed, coastline, and rural estates north of the border.

It overseas offshore wind leasing in Scotland and was behind the recent ScotWind round, as well as the ongoing Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) process.

As at April 2021, the public corporation had returned £44 million to the Scottish Government and the portfolio – called the Scottish Crown Estate – was valued at £455.6m.

CES chairwoman, Amanda Bryan, said: “Ronan has a strong track record across a wide range of roles. His commitment to inclusive leadership, partnership working, and knowledge of the public, private and third sectors will prove invaluable in his new role and will help build on Simon’s stellar achievements.

“Ronan’s arrival comes at an exciting time for Crown Estate Scotland as developers progress 17 ScotWind offshore wind farms – each with an estimated average £1.5b spend in Scotland – and we continue to invest in natural resources, marine-based tourism, and development sites from Midlothian to Montrose to Moray.”

