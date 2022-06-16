Crown Estate Scotland unveils new chief executive

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Public body Crown Estate Scotland (CES) has announced Ronan O’Hara as its new chief executive.

He will take over the top job in September, following the retirement of current CEO Simon Hodge in August.

Mr O’Hara is currently head of asset management at Cambridge University, and was previously strategic advisor and head of the energy management unit at Northern Ireland’s Strategic Investment Board.

He has “extensive experience” in property management and development, is a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (FRICS) and holds an MBA.

Mr O’Hara said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Crown Estate Scotland later this year. The organisation’s role in energy production, regenerating coastal communities, and tackling the biodiversity and climate crises puts it centre stage of the green economic recovery. I look forward to joining the team and meeting tenants and partners across Scotland.”

Established in 2017, CES manages commercial property, seabed, coastline, and rural estates north of the border.

It overseas offshore wind leasing in Scotland and was behind the recent ScotWind round, as well as the ongoing Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) process.

As at April 2021, the public corporation had returned £44 million to the Scottish Government and the portfolio – called the Scottish Crown Estate – was valued at £455.6m.

CES chairwoman, Amanda Bryan, said: “Ronan has a strong track record across a wide range of roles. His commitment to inclusive leadership, partnership working, and knowledge of the public, private and third sectors will prove invaluable in his new role and will help build on Simon’s stellar achievements.

“Ronan’s arrival comes at an exciting time for Crown Estate Scotland as developers progress 17 ScotWind offshore wind farms – each with an estimated average £1.5b spend in Scotland – and we continue to invest in natural resources, marine-based tourism, and development sites from Midlothian to Montrose to Moray.”